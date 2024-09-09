Back in 2003, Tyra Banks decided to put the skills she learned as a model and put together a competition show in which she would cast groups of young girls to become top models. Thus, America's Next Top Model was born. The reality competition show went on to have 24 seasons, and throughout every season, they all had the same goal: to become America's Next Top Model. The competition became a cultural icon, creating phrases like "wanna be on top?" and allowing girls who had never stepped foot on a runway to learn from the best of the business. The girls would put their all into the competition to become the winner as they would have opportunities to sign with the biggest model agencies in the world, win the coveted Covergirl brand deal, or even be on the pages of Vogue Magazine. The show had many positive aspects, as it would start the careers of many of the girls, but even though it had many positive sides, it also hurt many of the contestants.

At the beginning of the competition, the girls would audition in front of Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and J. Alexander, the core three people deciding who would make it to the show. When the girls first stepped into their auditions, they showed who they were in their personalities and their original looks. This was a bonus as the three judges would pick the contestants based on those two categories, but in the looks department, they would be completely changed if they were not up to Tyra's expectations. Viewers would always be excited to see what makeovers Tyra would come up with every season, and sometimes they would help the girls in the competition, but for the most part, it would be a point in which it would break most of the girl's spirits as they did not feel like themselves. Tyra expected what models are supposed to look like. If the contestants did not live up to expectations, they would be eliminated, which would make them overthink about their natural beauty.

Tya Banks' Ideals' Remain in the Past

What was first seen as a stepping stone for models became a place that made girls feel worse about themselves and, even after the competition, would not be the place where they could seek out comfort, as was seen with Cycle 17 contestant Angelea Preston, who Banks shunned because of her past. ANTM had the right formula to attempt to evolve with the times, but with Tyra's old ideals on what a model should look like, it was best for it to be left in the past.

Throughout the competition, besides wanting to win the coveted prizes, the competitors had one thing in mind: making Tyra Banks proud. Tyra had always been seen as a role model to many women, and being in her presence meant she was "rooting for you" and cared to see them thrive. As a model, though, Tyra had grown up with the ideals of what a model should be like, and it meant putting many of the girls through tough situations, but she would remind them constantly that it was a part of making it into the modeling industry.

Tyra's Model Expectations Were Not the Best

While in the competition, the girls had to endure different challenges in which they would put the skills they were learning throughout the competition and put them to the test while on shoot. Photoshoots were the most important components of the show as the models would test their knowledge, but it wasn't easy for them to sit in front of a camera and pose. These were photoshoots in which Tyra Banks would push the girls to their limits and expect them to show up with an incredible photo, no matter the cost.

Some of the most controversial moments of the show were when Tyra decided she wanted to switch the race of the contestants and, in the end, make them do blackface on themselves. This became a moment that made the show get a lot of rage from viewers, but it wasn't stopped until it was done for a second time during Cycle 14, and then Banks released a statement apologizing for the photoshoot, but the apology was made a little too late. She said on social media about the moment, "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments, and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some off choices. I appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs." Besides the race switching, Banks and her team were constantly calling out the girls about their weight throughout the season. They had to stick to one weight, and if they were to gain weight, they were instantly called out for it. The contestant from Cycle 4, Keenyah Hill, was constantly called out during the competition because she was gaining weight. For one of the photoshoots, the girls were paired with regal animals, and she was chosen to be with an elephant as a dig for her weight gain.

A Contestant's Past Changed Her Fate on the Show

Many of the contestants dreamed of winning America's Next Top Model, and Angelea Preston had been striving for this goal for many years. She had applied to be on the show once before she was chosen for Cycle 14. Her personality was over the top, but she became a fan favorite as she always kept it real with the contestants, and she took the competition seriously because she knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Even though she didn't win during her cycle, she was loved so much that she was chosen to return as an All-Star for Cycle 17. As she took time apart from the show before going on All-Star, Angelea explained to Bustle how she had difficulty staying on her feet after Top Model and was involved in a situation where she became an escort. During this time, she was involved with a toxic man who would treat her like property and endanger her life. Contestant and friend Krista White had heard about what Angelea was going through and looked for someone to help her friend, so she reached out to the Top Model producers to see if they could do anything, but they didn't. In the end, Angelea got out of the situation, and the opportunity came for her to appear on Cycle 17.

When she was on this cycle, producers knew about her being an escort, and they promised it would not hurt her chances of competing. Angelea made it to the final three as a fan favorite and a great competitor. Still, the finale had to be reshot as producers found information about her, which revealed that she was an escort. The finale had to be reshot since she had won, and the network did not want her image around the show. Angelea's situation opened the eyes of many viewers as to how the show decided to turn its back on her and preferred to keep the image of what a model should be like. This showed how, even though the show was evolving with the times, it still had an idea that models needed to be perfect.

Top Model showed viewers how anybody could become a model, but in Tyra Banks' world, it meant doing anything they could to be that model. It meant risking their health, changing themselves, and forgetting who they are, which is why the show is something of the past.

