The Big Picture Nyle DiMarco reflects on his success after winning ANTM and Dancing with the Stars.

DiMarco confirms he still keeps in touch with host Tyra Banks from time to time.

ANTM has served as an incredible platform for DiMarco's career growth.

America’s Next Top Model Season 22 star Nyle DiMarco has detailed his current relationship with host and supermodel Tyra Banks after a "challenging" run on the hit modeling reality competition show. In a recent interview with People Magazine, DiMarco detailed where he stands with the fashion icon, and reflected on his successes over the past decade. First airing in 2003, America’s Next Top Model has seen 24 seasons (or cycles), and pits a group of budding models up against each other across a series of modeling challenges to obtain the coveted title of becoming the next big thing in the modeling world. The show has also produced a number of successful global spin-off editions in locations such as Australia, Britain, and China.

In 2015, DiMarco made history by becoming the first deaf contestant to win America’s Next Top Model, becoming a firm fan favorite as the winner of Cycle 22. DiMarco is no stranger to the small screen, having also appeared as the second deaf contestant on Dancing with the Stars, winning the mirrorball trophy in 2016. DiMarco has also taken on a small range of acting roles, including one as a firefighter in the popular Shondaland Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19, which saw its final episode air earlier this year. DiMarco played a deaf firefighter who had a romantic plotline with one of the show’s protagonists.

Are Nyle DiMarco and Tyra Banks Still in Touch?

In the interview, DiMarco details the immense impact that the show had on his life, explaining that he was "grateful" for the opportunity that America’s Next Top Model and Tyra Banks gave him to show the deaf community what he described as a "truly positive light". DiMarco explained that his opinions surrounding his stint on the popular reality competition ‘[have] not changed at all’, and that the process was both ‘challenging and exhilarating at the same time’. The model and actor continued his praise for the long-running series, explaining how it was "an incredible opportunity and a major platform for [his] career."

Reflecting on his time on America’s Next Top Model, DiMarco spoke on his current relationship with host and fellow-model Banks, confirming to fans of the show that the pair "do still keep in touch from time to time." DiMarco continued, explaining the impact that knowing and working with Banks has had on his career. He said, ‘I’m forever grateful for the opportunity [that Banks] provided me and the doors that opened after’.

