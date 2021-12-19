The A500 Mini, a new compact version of the Amiga 500 home computer, will be released on March 25, 2022. It’s expected to bring along a total of 25 classic Amiga games in its expandable library.

This little retro mini will have the ability to emulate A500, A600, and A1200, and players will be able to save and resume their progress of any game at any time. A huge feature included is that users will be able to add their own games to the library via USB stick through WHDLoad, so each person can have a library of retro classics tailored to their own personal gaming tastes.

The A500 Mini will also come with the original 2-button mouse, but this time it will be included with a “newly engineered” 8-button precision gamepad. Other features included are 720p display/50Hz for European buyers and 60 Hz for U.S. buyers, HDMI cable, USB-C power cable, a virtual keyboard, and scaling and CRT filter options to get the best quality possible while still keeping the nostalgic retro experience.

As for the 25 pre-loaded Amiga retro games featured on the A500 Mini, the library is expected to contain these titles:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition 92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

Dragon’s Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick-Off 2

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition 93

Qwak

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

The Chaos Engine

The Lost Patrol

The Sentinel

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The “Nth” Dimension

Retro Games provided a closer look at the mini console and some game footage in a brief trailer. Check it out below:

