The Sims, a groundbreaking life simulation game developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, has been a staple of gaming culture since its release in 2000. Players create and control characters, or "Sims," guiding them through everyday activities like eating, sleeping, working, and socializing. The game’s open-ended nature allows players to build homes, form relationships, and explore a virtual world filled with endless possibilities. The Sims: Hot Date, released in 2001, was the third expansion pack for the original game, introducing a new downtown area where Sims could go on dates, shop, and socialize. Actor Amir Talai, who provided voice work for this expansion, recently shared his experience of bringing the massive game to life.

One of the game's most iconic features is Simlish, the nonsensical language spoken by the Sims, which adds a unique charm to their interactions. Talai described how the voice actors were given specific scenarios, such as Sims being at a park or in a game arcade, and then had to improvise Simlish lines to match the situation. During an interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces, where he was promoting his role in Hazbin Hotel, Talai explained that while the scenarios were scripted to an extent, the Simlish dialogue required creative improvisation. He explained:

"So it was an expansion pack that was if you wanted to send your Sims on dates, and so all of the stuff that I did had to do with the dating world," They would give us lines like, 'They are at a pond, at a park,' or 'They are in a Dave and Buster's type of place.' Then they would say, 'It’s going well,' or, 'It’s not going well. You’re flirting, you’re hitting on her really hard.' But then, within that, you have to, [speaks Simlish], just the phonemes, right? It’s not even words."

Talai revealed that he developed his own system to generate Simlish. "So what I did, my way, was I wrote out the alphabet in a grid. So, I wrote A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J in a little box and I would move my eyes around that grid in order to form words. That's how I did my Simlish," he explained. Despite the structured approach, Talai admitted that the specifics have faded over time. When asked if he could remember any of the words he made up he said, "Oh, gosh, no. This is over 20 years ago." However, he fondly recalled the process, saying, "It was fun, and we came back a lot. They spend a lot of time getting that right."

The Sims franchise is still enormously popular amongst new generations of gamers, but it's set to find an even bigger audience. Fresh off the success of Barbie, Margot Robbie is now set to bring the chaotic world of The Sims to life in a new movie. Partnering with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Amazon MGM, Robbie is diving into the digital world of the beloved life simulation game. Amazon MGM secured the rights after a competitive bidding war, beating out Netflix. Unlike a streaming release, Robbie and her team are aiming for a theatrical debut, ensuring that the Sims experience reaches audiences on the big screen.

