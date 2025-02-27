Despite its validity as a true story long debunked, The Amityville Horror remains one of the 1970s most iconic horror films, and the quaint home in Amityville is instantly recognizable (and recently sold for $1.46 million), and chilling, with its eye-like windows alight and its blood-dripping walls. It spawned two sequels that were given theatrical releases, each getting further away from the success of the first film. The fourth film in the franchise, Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes, bypassed theaters altogether as a made-for-television film on NBC in 1989. While its list of sins is many – the infamous house, despite being destroyed in the third film, is still standing, for one – the most ridiculous is the fact that the sequel’s antagonist is a brass floor lamp.

'Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes' Floor Lamp Says Goodbye to Amityville

That's right, a brass floor lamp is the big bad of Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes. A haunted one, no less, so let's shed some light on this frightening fixture. The film begins with six priests entering the infamous home on a rainy night intent on exorcising it, despite the house having imploded to nothingness at the end of Amityville 3-D (not having the house, however, would have been an exorcise in futility). Father Dennis Kibbler (Fredric Lehne) starts in an upstairs bedroom, which just so happens to have the brass floor lamp in it. Kibbler proceeds with the ritual, which causes a burst of energy to go through the lamp's cord and into the lamp, and just before being thrown across the room and losing consciousness, he sees a demonic face in the lamp's bulb. A few days later, a yard sale is held by the real estate agency, selling off the items left in the house by the previous owners, without questioning why said owners would leave so many items behind, or why the house would return from its non-existence with the stuff still in it. It's around this point where, like a lamp, it's best to turn one's brain off.

A woman sees the lamp in the yard sale, intending to send it to her sister as part of an ugly gift exchange tradition. While looking over the lamp, she inadvertently cuts her finger on the brass collar. She thinks nothing of it, buys the lamp for a cool hundo, and leaves. It's the last time in the film we see the iconic Amityville house, which seems odd given its stature in the first three films, but whatevs. After sending the lamp off, her finger, which has been slowly becoming infected and discolored, develops Tetanus, which she dies of, because of course she does. One week later, the lamp shows up at Alice Leacock's (Jane Wyatt) house, the same day that her daughter Nancy (Patty Duke, who also starred in a (terrible) sequel to Rosemary's Baby) and three children move in.

'Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes' Floor Lamp Defies Logic