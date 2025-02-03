People are drawn to any edge of truth in a story, especially in horror. A film has extra appeal if it’s based on a true story, pulled from long-standing folklore, or boasts a story or set that seems cursed. Our fascination with the macabre on screen easily carries over into a Wikipedia rabbit hole or even lifelong infatuations. This is true on every account for The Amityville Horror. Released in 1979, The Amityville Horror was an instant classic. Based on a novelization of the same name by Jay Anson, the film had not only the dazzle of a pre-existing supernatural occurrence but the spectacle of true crime. Ghosts and demons are not a measurable tragedy, but the murders committed by Ronald DeFeo Jr. certainly are. With countless rumors of demons and curses in the Amityville home, on the set of Amityville related films, or even long into the personal lives of its stars, what’s the verdict? Margot Kidder, the original on-screen Kathy Lutz, thought it was all “hogwash.”

Ryan Reynolds Added to The Amityville Horror's Infamy