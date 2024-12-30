Have you ever wondered why there are so many different horror movies out there with the word "Amityville" in the title? Of course, they're all a callback to the original 1979 film, The Amityville Horror, which itself was based on the Jay Anson book of the same name. Though the accuracy of the supposedly true story has often been questioned, the original film has been considered a horror classic, one that continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers. With over 40 different installments in the greater Amityville franchise, why is it that there are so many of these? Well, the answer may surprise you.

The Original Amityville Franchise Contains Eight Installments

Image via American International Pictures

After The Amityville Horror proved to be a hit in the late '70s, plans for a sequel were soon realized. Amityville II: The Possession was the next up in 1982, though the film was actually a prequel rather than a traditional sequel. The following year, Amityville 3-D hit theaters, though, as the real-life George Lutz would later make clear, the second and third films were not legally allowed to use the Lutz name. A fourth film, this time a made-for-television production, titled Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes, continued the saga as an interquel between the first two features in 1989. The following year, the Canadian-produced The Amityville Curse (itself based on the book of the same name by Hans Holzer) was released direct-to-video.

In 1992, Hellbound: Hellraiser II director Tony Randel made Amityville 1992: It's About Time, which brought the narrative into the (then) present day. The following year, a sequel penned by It's About Time writers Christopher DeFaria and Antonio M. Toro was also released direct-to-video, titled Amityville: A New Generation. But the last film released in what is traditionally considered the "original" Amityville franchise was 1996's Amityville Dollhouse, in which a dollhouse, based on the original 112 Ocean Avenue home, haunts an unsuspecting family. After that, the series went on a nearly decade-long hiatus until it was rebooted in 2005 with The Amityville Horror, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Melissa George as George and Kathy Lutz.

But the remake didn't spark anything particularly interesting for the franchise, and like many of the 2000s and 2010s horror remakes — such as the 2009 Friday the 13th and 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street — it didn't spawn any lasting continuations. It wouldn't be until 2011 that the Amityville series would return with The Asylum's The Amityville Haunting, which then launched a new wave of "based on" features. But how is this even allowed? Shouldn't someone be able to sue these productions for their use of the "Amityville" name? Well, no. There's no actual copyright on the name "Amityville" because Amityville, New York is a real town. Just because The Amityville Horror is what everyone associates it with, doesn't mean that the name "Amityville" can no longer be used. It also means that these productions can claim technical independence from the original films, thus protecting them from any potential copyright infringement.

Amityville Lives On Through Dozens of Strange "Sequels"

Though many of the more recent Amityville films take inspiration from the original movie or the novel, they aren't considered official continuations. Rather, they either take place in Amityville, New York, or hold some sort of connection to the 112 Ocean Avenue address (a very real place in which these hauntings supposedly took place), which gives horror filmmakers everywhere the ability to make their own Amityville. In fact, 2017's Amityville: The Awakening, for example, references both the original film and the Jay Anson novel as existing within their world, not unlike how the Scream movies are constantly comparing their own events to actual horror movies.

Because of the availability of the "Amityville" name, there have been dozens of strange additions to this unofficial (and often unconnected) franchise. Titles like Amityville Vibrator, Amityville in Space, and Amityville Christmas Vacation are all very real. There's even Amityville Gas Chamber, which is meant to be a parody of all these bad direct-to-video horror flicks. But just because there are a lot of laughably bad standalones out there doesn't mean that none of them are connected. Thomas J. Churchill's trilogy, The Amityville Harvest, The Amityville Moon, and Amityville Uprising, plays as an interconnecting narrative, as does Dustin Ferguson's two-part series, The Amityville Legacy and Amityville: Evil Never Dies.

How many more Amityville horrors will there be? Time alone will tell, but the murder house seems to always find a way to come back for more.