Every long-running horror franchise has at least one laughably bad sequel. Whether it be the storyline, the characters, or the setting. Look at films like Jason X, Halloween: Resurrection, or perhaps Seed of Chucky — though that one might have been intentional. It’s sort of a rite of passage at this point for big franchises to have at least one sour addition. After all, when you have so many movies, they can’t all be winners. But at least most franchises call it quits at some point and realize they’re sort of losing grip of the movie. But when it comes to 1979’s The Amityville Horror, it has yet to reach that point and now boasts upwards of 30 movies. You may assume at least the majority of these 30 sequels would all have to do with the original story in some way. After all, they all have Amityville in the title. But you would be wrong. Very, very wrong.

What Is the True Story Behind ‘The Amityville Horror’?

Unlike most “based on a true story” horror movies, which simply use the tagline to draw in audiences and intrigue, The Amityville Horror is actually based on a true story. Amityville is a real town in Long Island, New York. Sitting at 112 Ocean Avenue, the Dutch Colonial may look beautiful from the outside, but inside it is the site of some truly horrific events. The house was purchased by the DeFeo family in 1965, and they remained living there until 1974c when Ronald DeFeo Jr. — the oldest of the DeFeo children — inexplicably murdered his entire family in the middle of the night. A year later, the Lutz family bought the house, but lasted only 28 days before fleeing due to supernatural ongoings.

The experiences the Lutz family claim to have had while living in the house are bone-chilling and the stuff of nightmares. George Lutz reportedly woke up at 3:15 A.M. every single night, which is about the same time Ronald DeFeo Jr. committed the murder of his family. They smelt strange odors, witnessed green slime oozing from the walls, and had cold spots throughout the home. And when they had a priest come bless the house, he reportedly heard a voice scream at him to “Get out!” Since the family’s reports, many people have expressed their disbelief in their story, while others believed them wholeheartedly. No matter what side you land on, it’s not hard to see why the story gained so much traction. Even more so when you remember that Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated the house as well. Whether you think they’re credible or complete phoneys, there’s no denying they’re extremely well-known demonologists — all the more so thanks to The Conjuring franchise.

So, when the case was adapted into a movie based on the chilling true story in 1979, it wasn’t all that surprising. With a story as big and publicized as Amityville, it was just a matter of time before it was made for the big screen. And of course, it received a reboot in the early 2000s, like most classic horror films do. But what remains so interesting about The AmityvilleHorror is that the series didn’t just stop at the original and the reboot, it didn’t even stop at a couple of sequels. No. It now has over 30 sequels to its name, and while some are pretty well in line with the original film, most are completely off the walls.

Why Does ‘The Amityville Horror’ Have So Many Sequels?

Since Amityville is a real town, and the DeFeo and Lutz families are real people, the story of what went on in the house is considered a historical event, and thus not able to be copyrighted. Such a thing means that the story and title are basically fair use, and can be used by anyone, which has since led to countless sequels. The Amityville Horror is one of the longest-running horror franchises, but in reality, it’s sort of an unofficial franchise since the sequels in question don’t really have much of anything to do with the original story. Some do, such as Amityville II: The Possession and Amityville 3-D, which both build off of the original film in some way. But then there are the countless other sequels that simply slap the Amityville name onto their usually absurd title and market the film as an addition to the Amityville Horror franchise. It’s not exactly out of the blue for a horror sequel to be a little bad, especially when it’s part of an already-established and well-known franchise, but the Amityville sequels take “a little bad” and dial it up to the extreme. So whatever you may be thinking in regard to how bad the sequels may be, double it. Triple it, even.

The ‘Amityville Horror’ Sequels Have Gone to Space, an Island, and More

A cheesy horror sequel isn’t always something to turn your nose up at. They can sometimes be quite fun. They provide mindless entertainment that you don’t have to take too seriously, and you can often get a decent laugh out of it — perhaps you’ll even enjoy it. Such a thing is true for The Amityville Horror, because not all of its sequels are bad. In fact, some are pretty decent. But then there are the ones that are so inconceivable you have to wonder who even thought of it. For the most part, the sequels spanning from the original in 1979 to the remake in 2005, are all a part of the proper chronology. 2017’s Amityville: The Awakening and 2018’s The Amityville Murders are also considered a part of the original chronology, and are well-received for the most part. But around 2011, there was a sudden influx of sequels that all donned the Amityville name, and it was only downhill from there. They start off pretty tame, with titles such as The Amityville Haunting and The Amityville Asylum, and for the most part, aren’t much cause for concern. They’re not great, but they’re not completely out of the blue. Then 2020 came along and it was all downhill from there for the franchise.

The first sequel to kick off the bizarre era of the franchise is Amityville Island, followed shortly thereafter by Amityville Vibrator — which follows a group of people trying to destroy every item that was ever in the Amityville house to hopefully break the curse. Which honestly would be an interesting concept if it weren’t for the fact that a vibrator was the last item on their checklist. There’s Amityville Vampire, Amityville Cult, Amityville Scarecrow, Amityville in the Hood (which follows some sort of cursed weed?) and perhaps the funniest of them all, Amityville Bigfoot. And how can you forget Amityville Karen, Amityville Elevator, and another classic Amityville in Space — because of course we have to go to space at some point in these sequels. And that’s just brushing the surface of The Amityville Horror’s weird sequels.

The majority of the sequels are direct to video or posted online in some capacity, and though they don’t all have a direct connection to The Amityville Horror, they’re still considered a part of the franchise, which is as unfortunate as it is hilarious. The latest addition was in May of 2023, but it’s likely not the last. Perhaps we’ll get another Amityville movie of substance someday, but until then we can at least get a laugh out of the ridiculous titles within the franchise, because those don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

