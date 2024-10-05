There's no denying how memory loss has become a staple of cinematic writing, and none more so than in the television realm. Sure, at times, this device can be a little cliché (and soap opera-like), but at its best, an amnesia plot can incite a deeper exploration into a character's backstory, and even provide a new blank slate for others to start anew.

Indeed, between comedies, dramas, and innovative sci-fis, a well-done amnesia plot can enhance a show's narrative journey. Not only do we follow the characters in their attempt to reconnect with their past selves, but we, as viewers, are also challenged to consider the truth behind the new-found memories. This is what drives the mystery and excitement. Therefore, to commemorate this everlasting trope, here are some of those very shows that masterfully incorporate classic memory loss.

10 'Samantha Who?' (2007-2009)

Created by Cecelia Ahern and Donald Todd

After getting struck by a car in a horrific hit-and-run, Samantha Newly (Christina Applegate) must start her life all over again, thanks to the development of retrograde amnesia. However, after reconnecting with her past, Samantha struggles to connect with her former self as she seems to have been a self-centered narcissist with no real relationships.

Unlike the other programs on this list, Samantha Who? stands out for its ability to bring some levity to the amnesia plot. Indeed, an otherwise hard-hitting subject is woven into a charming sitcom, and it somehow miraculously works. From the fun character arcs to the deeper moments of existential reflection—it's a real human story that's wonderfully brought to life thanks to its (surprisingly) stacked cast.

9 'Coronet Blue' (1967)

Created by Larry Cohen

Image via CBS.

A man (Frank Converse) is dumped in a river after being drugged and stripped of his ID. To make matters worse, he emerges as an amnesiac with no memories of his past. The only thing he recalls: the words "Coronet Blue." Now, adopting the name, "Michael Aiden," the man goes on a journey to discover his identity, and to find out why he was the target of an assassination.

Despite only lasting a single season, many believe that Coronet Blue has had a long-lasting legacy. Indeed, not only has it garnered a significant cult following, but the show is also believed to be the inspiration behind the famed Jason Bourne novels. Of course, this is only speculation, but it's hard to deny the similarities since the protagonist is an amnesiac man with strange super-spy skills, who's simply trying to stay alive and figure out who he is. Coupling this with a swanky theme song, wild action scenes, and an extensive line-up of guest stars—it's a shame this show was cut short, right as it was hitting its stride.

8 'Dollhouse' (2009-2010)

Created by Joss Whedon

Image via Fox

A shadow organization erases the identities of humans to imprint new memories and specialized skills. Such falsehoods are determined by the paying client who harbors specific tasks that the "Actives" must complete. And when not on assignment, these Actives live in an underground "Dollhouse". But when one of the dolls starts to grow more self-aware, a domino effect slowly begins.

While it may have been a bit of a slow burn—with it occasionally suffering from clunky writing—many fans have argued that Dollhouse was one of those shows that was simply too ahead of its time. From its intelligent premise, the exciting action, and its great cast, Dollhouse is a truly underrated sci-fi that explores more than the capabilities of technology. Indeed, thanks to the amnesia plot, it became a show that centered on the morality of human choices. Yet, alas, this too was abruptly canceled.

7 'Blindspot' (2015-2020)

Created by Martin Gero

Image via NBC

Emerging from a bag in the middle of Times Square, a naked woman (Jaimie Alexander) stands terrified and confused as she holds no memories of who she is nor where she came from. The only clues are believed to be the intricate map of tattoos that cover her entire body. And the only place to start: figuring out why FBI Agent Kurt Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) name is on her back.

As one of the most underrated police procedurals on television, Blindspot truly started off with a bang as it wasted no time throwing audiences into a thrilling mystery. Every week, viewers eagerly waited to see just how the intricate puzzle all came together, since solving the tattoo cases not only unearthed a new story of systemic corruption, but it also brought fans one step closer to finding out who Jane Doe really was. Better still, all this action and drama was masterfully brought to life by a stellar ensemble and their electrifying chemistry. This only made the emotional journey even more poignant and heartfelt.

6 'The OA' (2016-2019)

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

Image via Netflix

A community is left shocked when Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling) suddenly returns home after disappearing for seven years. And to make things even more strange, the once-blind woman somehow has her eyesight fully restored. Now, Prairie calls herself the OA—the original angel—and struggles to remember the full story behind her disappearance.

Where there are some sci-fi shows that really lean into its wackiness, The OA somewhat deviated from this by being a show that transcended both the sci-fi genre and the conventions of storytelling. Guided by Prairie and her gradual recollection of memories, audiences explored the complexities of identity and trauma—albeit in the most extreme way possible. Indeed, The OA masterfully gets its viewers to challenge the boundaries of their imagination, questioning the ideals of reality, faith, and the nature of life itself. Leave it to Netflix to cancel another well-revered show.

5 'Moon Knight' (2022)

Created by Jeremy Slater

Image Via Disney

Plagued with blackouts and unknown memories, Steven Grant's (Oscar Isaac) life changes forever when he discovers that these were brought about by his dissociative identity disorder. And as if sharing a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector isn't enough, more complications arise when it's revealed that their body has been granted the powers of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), the Egyptian God of the Moon.

Rich in history, mythology, and drama, Moon Knight is easily one of the best Disney+ shows Marvel has ever produced. Everyone's inner child screams at the sight of this epic Egyptian adventure, and yet, what truly shines is the human story of identity and acceptance. Indeed, the beauty of this show comes from the story between Steven and Marc. Though initially separated by memory gaps, the two are able to reconcile and work together in one body. A true symbiotic relationship, unlike any other.

4 'Alias Grace' (2017)

Created by Sarah Polley

Image via Netflix

Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Canada, is accused of committing a double murder; however, she claims to have no memories of ever participating in those crimes. Dr Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) is a psychiatrist who's employed to assess her mental state and help her recover the lost memories, and along the way, Grace's eventual recollection forces her to reconsider her guilt.

Based on another Margaret Atwood classic, which was itself inspired by a real historical true-crime case, Alias Grace is a story of power, trauma, and the unfortunate realities of society's oppressive nature. Masterfully tracking an intense journey of recollection, viewers follow the perspective of a true unreliable narrator who's faced with the challenges of gendered prosecution and its intersectionalities. It's wonderfully written, and the performances are even better. It may be profoundly heartbreaking, but it's one that will definitely stay with you.

3 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Image via USA Network

A cybersecurity agent by day and vigilante hacker by night, Elliot (Rami Malik) is both brilliant, yet unstable with his clinical depression, severe anxiety, and dissociative identity disorder. But Elliot soon finds himself at a moral crossroads when he's recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground hacker group who wants to take down E-Corp, a corrupt multinational company he is ironically paid to protect.

Receiving numerous accolades throughout its run, Mr. Robot was a show that knew exactly how to handle the unknown. Intelligently utilizing the unreliable narrator trope, audiences followed Elliot as he navigated his memory gaps to uncover the hidden truths of his past, and the broader conspiracies he found himself in. A psychological thriller that, at times, emulated a gripping horror, this was a show that required your full concentration (not that it was difficult to ever keep your eyes off the screen). Easily one of the best dramas to come out of the 2010s.

2 'Tabula Rasa' (2017)

Created by Veerle Baetens and Malin-Sarah Gozin

Image via Eén.

Confined in the isolation of a secure mental hospital, Mie (Veerle Baetens)—a woman with amnesia—is met by Detective Inspector Wolkers (Gene Bervoets), who claims she was the last person seen with a missing man. Insinuating her position as a lead witness and prime suspect, Mie is forced to reconstruct her lost memories or risk being kept in captivity.

There's something in the water when it comes to international crime shows, especially when it interweaves a good amount of horror and psychological thrills. Indeed, from the grittiness to the extreme plot twists, Tabula Rasa is a complete mind-bender that'll keep you questioning the nature of reality. We, the audience, are slowly putting the pieces together as Mie scrambles to unlock the mysteries of her past. It may be a slow burn, but the suspense fuels the excitement. This is easily one of the best non-English-speaking shows to come out in the last 10 years.

1 'Severance' (2022-)

Created by Dan Erickson

Image via Apple TV+

Lumon Industries, a biotech corporation, uses the severance procedure to surgically divide their staff's work memories from their personal lives. But when Mark (Adam Scott) is confronted by a colleague, outside of work, it slowly sparks the unraveling of conspiracies within Lumon.

With an almost Black Mirror-like premise, Severance is a show that holds an ugly mirror to society by questioning the lengths one would go to achieve a healthy work-life balance. Sure, in our world, the severance procedure may sound appealing, but the show does a great job highlighting its true haunting nature. Extremely well-written and brought to life by a phenomenal ensemble of actors – this is an anxiety-inducing show that only gets better with every twist and turn. Season 2 could not come any quicker.

