Fresh off his buzzy new drama The White Tiger, acclaimed filmmaker Ramin Bahrani is returning to Netflix to write, direct and produce an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's latest novel Amnesty, Collider has learned.

Set in Australia, the story follows Danny, an illegal immigrant who cleans houses and realizes that he has information about the recent murder of one of his employers. Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer, but there's a catch -- if he speaks up, he will be deported. Thus, Danny finds himself in a moral crisis that asks what the obligations are of a man who has no rights in this world.

Bahrani will produce Amnesty under his Noruz Films banner along with longtime collaborator Bahareh Azimi and Ashok Amritraj of Hyde Park Entertainment. It's unclear when production will start, but I imagine this project will be a priority for Netflix's indie team, if only to capitalize on the momentum generated by The White Tiger.

“I am thrilled to adapt Aravind’s great new novel, Amnesty. And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again," Bahrani said in a statement. "This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

“I’m delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing Amnesty to life. Amnesty, my most personal novel, evolved in the course of discussions with Ramin over many years. It’s my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can’t wait to see Ramin’s interpretation on Netflix," added Adiga, who also wrote the award-winning novel that The White Tiger is based on.

Bahrani is an interesting and intelligent filmmaker who consistently delivers thought-provoking work. He broke out with the low-budget indies Man Push Cart and Chop Shop, but he didn't start working with big stars until the 2012 drama At Any Price starring Zac Efron, Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. He followed that with 2015's Andrew Garfield-Michael Shannon drama 99 Homes, of which I was a big fan. And then in between 99 Homes and The White Tiger, Bahrani directed HBO's all but forgotten adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 starring Michael B. Jordan. He also produced the current Sundance title Luzzu, which has earned strong reviews out of the festival.

Though I haven't seen The White Tiger yet, the film boasts a 91 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and I just added it to my queue after watching the trailer. Once Sundance dies down, I definitely plan to catch it on Netflix, which also just tapped Mulan helmer Niki Caro to direct its action movie The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez as an assassin.

