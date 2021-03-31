The critically-acclaimed multiplayer game Among Us is looking to revamp its entire experience today with an update that includes an all-new map, skins, and much more. Players can expect to be able to download the highly-anticipated update at 2 p.m. ET on all of the available platforms — mobile, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Among the many additions to the game, the free fourth map promises to change the typical landscape players are used to during gameplay. It takes place in a giant airship that isn’t just a flat surface as ladders now allow players to travel for the first time between different levels of the map. Furthermore, when players first spawn on the map, they will now be able to choose what room they want to spawn in. Fewer clusters of people could mean a more reasonable playing field for the imposter. All-new tasks will also keep players busy as they learn the ins and outs of the map while a killer is on the loose. Other gameplay updates include new skins, free hats and some hilarious, yet surprisingly grim kill animations.

A basic account system has been a long time coming for avid players, so they should be pleased to hear that Among Us has them covered; however, it’s not as expansive as some may have hoped for. The update will now allow people to create an account and sport a username that will make it easier to report toxic players. But account-linking with specific platforms like Steam and Epic won’t be available yet, and being able to add friends seems to be on the backburner for now. Although the developers admit the service will be very limited, it’ll still serve as a solid starting point for future expansion, including a friend/invite system currently in development.

InnerSloth first announced the creation of the new Airship map last December, but due to the cross-platform nature of the game and the high, out-of-nowhere demand for more content, the company had to expand to properly develop it for a global audience. It’s still a small team of developers, but the award-winning game is popular for a reason and players should be glad to hear they are still passionate about the project.

Among Us is available now on mobile, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Check out the Airship Map reveal trailer below.

