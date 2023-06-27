There's an imposter Among Us, and CBS Studios is determined to find them. That's right. The hit multiplayer game is officially getting an adaptation, bringing the chaos to the small screen. According to Variety, CBS Eye Animation Productions and Among Us game studio Innersloth are developing an animated television adaptation of the game. Owen Dennis (Infinity Train) acts as creator and executive producer.

For now, few plot details about the Among Us show are being kept under wraps. However, viewers can expect it to follow a similar premise as the game. Set in a sci-fi-esque world, the game (and show) focuses on the ship of crew, where one or more members "have been replaced by an alien shape-shifter." Chaos quickly ensues, with the imposter doing everything they can to sabotage and eventually kill everyone. So, it's up to the crew to seek out the imposter lest they become victims in a fatal game. While the game initially seems unconventional for an adaptation, it's the perfect set-up for a murder mystery.

Among Us first released in 2018 but didn't gain significant traction until the pandemic first hit in 2020. What better way to spend quarantine than to try and kill your friends (in good fun, of course). The game is available on a variety of platforms, including mobile, PC, and other gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Last year, the game received a special physical release chock-full of content for the diehard fans. A VR edition of the game was also previously announced.

Image via InnerSloth

RELATED: 10 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations, According to Reddit

The Among Us series will be helmed by animation studio Titmouse, who has worked on series including Netflix's Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more. Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser, and Titmouse's Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio will executive produce alongside Dennis. No streaming or network platform has been set.

What Other Video Game Adaptations Are on the Way?

Among Us isn't the only game adaptation in the works -- and it is surely far from the last. Earlier this month, Amazon ordered another rendition of the popular Angry Birds mobile game. It will be a television series officially titled Angry Birds Mystery Island, and it already has announced voice cast. Additionally, a movie adaptation of Minecraft is due to release in 2025, with Jason Momoa leading the charge.

As Among Us is still in the very early stages, a release window has not been set.