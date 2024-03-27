The Big Picture The new Among Us TV series adds Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, and Kimiko Glenn to its talented cast.

The characters on the series will each have their own distinctive personalities, unlike their in-game counterparts.

The Among Us adaptation aims to captivate viewers with a star-studded cast including Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elijah Wood.

The Among Us television series will bring the concept of the popular video game to a different medium, with a crew of space explorers visited by an evil presence that pretends to be one of the people it's trying to kill. And now, Variety reports that a new batch of talented stars is joining the dangerous quest to find who the impostor is. Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson and Kimiko Glenn have joined the cast of the animated series, and they're ready to get lost in the darkness of space, while their characters figure out a way to survive the unfortunate visit.

To make the characters from the upcoming adaptation relatable, the team at CBS Studios is giving distinct personalities to each one, considering how the game only featured generic characters that could be selected by the player. Stevens will portray Blue in Among Us, who is described as a charming and attractive doctor. Hewson will voice Black, the serious and coarse geologist who might not be as friendly as other members of the crew. Among Us will also feature Kimiko Glenn voicing Cyan, the gemologist who believes people can heal through crystals and doesn't appreciate the overall vibes of the ship.

Before joining the doomed crew of Among Us, Dan Stevens is set to appear as Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The character will be introduced to audiences as the two legendary creatures must work together in order to defeat a major threat. And Liv Hewson is known for her role as a teenage Vanessa Palmer in Yellowjackets, the thriller television series that follows a group of survivors after a violent plane crash. Figuring out who the dangerous alien is in Among Us sounds very complicated, but before Kimiko Glenn could be worried about it, the actress became even more famous by voicing Peni Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Crowded Crew of 'Among Us'

Before the latest crew members of Among Us were announced, CBS Studios had already shared some of the actors who will be featured in the upcoming animated series. Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood are some of the talented performers who had already signed on to become a part of the team that will try to survive the space expedition. Time will tell if the adaptation will live up to the anticipation viewers have for it, considering how popular the video game was upon launch.

A release date hasn't been set for the Among Us animated series. Stevens' latest, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters on March 29.

