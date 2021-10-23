Relive the video game sensation of 2020 all over again.

A release date for the physical copy of the Among Us game has received an update. There will be three different versions to pick from and they all have their own release dates. Maximum Games, Innersloth, and Dual Wield Studio made the official announcement today.

First, Among Us Crewmate Edition has a release date set for January 11, 2022 for its United States, Canada, and Latin America releases. Others will be seeing their copies released sooner, with December 14 being set for UK and Europe releases, followed by December 16 for Japan and South Korea. For those who wish for the Impostor Edition and Ejected Edition, we’re still a ways off from the set release time of later Spring of 2022.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition will have a price point of $29.99 USD. This edition includes the Among Us base game with all the DLC content: Airship, Polus, MIRA HQ Skins, along with pet bundles: Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate. There will also be exclusive downloadable content, a 3D lenticular case, sticker sheet, 1 of 12 special holographic access cards by Hanako Lambert and PuffballsUnited, a folded skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane, and a redeemable code for 6 computer wallpapers by Amy Liu.

Image via InnerSloth

RELATED: 'Uncharted' Trailer Teases Tom Holland's Long-Awaited Video Game Adaptation

Among US: Impostor Edition will have a price point of $49.99 USD. It includes everything from the Crewmate Edition, but with new items added: a crewmate vs. impostor lanyard by Lambert, “Spinning into Space” enamel pin by Cynthia Her, and a limited edition Impostor Edition box.

Lastly, there’s the Among Us: Ejected Edition, which will have a price point of $89.99 USD. This edition will include all items from the other two editions, but with these new items: a crewmate fleece blanket by Lambert, red impostor beanie by Lambert, and a limited edition Ejected Edition box.

All editions mentioned can be preordered at the Maximum Games Store.

KEEP READING: ‘Home Alone’ LEGO House Features Incredibly Detailed Replica of Kevin McCallister’s Chicago Home

Share Share Tweet Email

Alec Baldwin Issues Statement on 'Rust' Set Prop Gun Incident: "There Are No Words to Convey My Shock and Sadness" Production has been halted indefinitely on the set of the Western film.

Read Next