Just as InnerSloth's award-winning game Among Us arrived on Nintendo Switch this week, we already have a peek at the game's new and upcoming map: The Airship! Sure, the new layout, tasks, and Impostor strats were teased during The Game Awards, but it seems as if the Switch version of the game showed off more of the new map than the Devs might have intended. More on that in a minute. Right now, all we know is that the Airship is supposed to arrive in early 2021; stay tuned for more specific details as we learn them.

If you're unfamiliar with Among Us, it's a multiplayer game for 4 to 10 gamers (online or locally) who are attempting to carry out various tasks to prepare their spaceship for launch. Complicating matters is the existence of at least one Impostor who's busy killing crewmates in secret in an attempt to sabotage the mission. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!

The indie title won "Best Multiplayer Game" and "Best Mobile Game" at this year's awards. And now that it's available on more platforms than ever before, more gamers can get their hands on it ... just be sure you trust whoever you invite aboard your spaceship (or airship)!

Check out the first tease of the new Airship map below:

The Airship is a new, free, 4th map for Among Us, coming out in early 2021! All new tasks, skins, and more to keep you working ... and guessing.

Turns out that the Airship map unintentionally popped up on the Switch version of Among Us, which was just made available this week, so some intrepid gamers took the opportunity to scout out all the tasks that currently exist in the game pre-release. You can take a look below, just keep in mind that these may change and the Devs are likely still working on the Airship map before its official launch:

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Opening Scene Previews a Lively DCEU Sequel Let's take a trip back to Themyscira.