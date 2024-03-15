The Big Picture Among Us is being turned into a TV show with an awesome voice cast including Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Johnson, and Elijah Wood.

One of the most popular video games from the pandemic is making a comeback, with Among Us gearing up to premiere as a television series. The crew will have to find out who the impostor is in the upcoming project, and the team at CBS Studios is already assembling the voice cast for the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Johnson and Elijah Wood are officially a part of the Among Us voice cast, and they already have roles assigned for the mission. The characters will be trapped in the darkness of space, knowing that one of their friends is actually an evil creature from another world.

Park is set to voice Red, the people-pleasing captain of the ship. The actor is known for his role as Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his biggest outing in the franchise coming in the shape of WandaVision. He was recently seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, after he voiced a leading role in the Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources. Johnson will step in the shoes of Purple in Among Us, with the character described as the suspicious and sarcastic head of security. The performer is known for voicing Ellie in the successful video game, The Last of Us Part II.

Brown is getting ready to reprise her role as Shirley Bennett in the Community film, but when it comes to Among Us, she'll voice Orange, the head of human resources. The veteran comedy actress has spent the past couple years voicing a wide variety of roles in productions such as Frog and Toad and American Dad!. Wood rounded out today's announcement, with the Lord of the Rings protagonist set to voice Green, an unpaid intern. Outer space is far away from Mordor, but it also holds plenty of unpredictable surprises for the crew of the doomed spaceship.

What Is 'Among Us' About?

Just when the lockdown was starting to take place, Among Us became one of the most popular video games in the world thanks to its simple premise and unpredictable mechanics. The colorful crew of a spaceship must find who the impostor is, ejecting the alien in time before it can take over the vessel. At the same time, the player assigned as the impostor must silently kill the crew without being detected. Occasionally, the entire crew gets the chance to chat and accuse other players of being the monster, but the possibility of ejecting someone innocent was always present. The upcoming CBS Studios animated series doesn't have an outlet yet, but today's announcement proves that the project is moving forward steadily.