Less than four months into 2024, Dan Stevens is already having what could be a career year. Most recently, the Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast alum shared the screen with two monster movie legends in the box office smash Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. That's just the beginning, however, as he's also set to command screens as the twisted villain facing off with Hunter Schaffer in the much-anticipated horror movie Cuckoo in May, though not before starring with Melissa Barrera in Radio Silence's bloody new monster movie Abigail. For fans of the social deception video game Among Us, however, he also has one more intriguing role on the horizon - as the crewmate Blue in the CBS Studios animated series adaptation.

While speaking to the cast of Abigail, Collider's Perri Nemiroff asked Stevens for a brief preview of the voice he'll be using for Blue in Among Us. Stevens has loaned his voice to several animated characters over the years, more recently counting The Sea Beast, Love, Death & Robots, and The Boy and the Heron among his roles, as well as taking over as Solar Opposites's leading Shlorpian, Korvo. He couldn't say much about how Blue would sound other than "Yes, it's kind of my voice," but he did promise that this new series would be a rollicking good time with plenty of laughs in store.

"It's gonna be a very, very fun show," Stevens said. "It's very funny, very silly, and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it." He's already set to join a crowded and very talented cast in the series, including Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Johnson, Elijah Wood, Kimiko Glenn, Liv Hewson, Patton Oswalt, Debra Wilson, Wayne Knight, and Phil LaMarr. It's set to closely follow the premise of the 2018 video game, which burst onto the scene during the pandemic and even got a brief cameo in Glass Onion. Players embody multicolored crewmates aboard a ship or stationed on a foreign planet with one or more of them secretly being alien impostors. The crewmates are tasked with completing all of their tasks or voting out the impostors before they can sabotage the mission and kill everyone, setting up a chaotic murder mystery that also invokes John Carpenter's The Thing.

What Else Is Dan Stevens Up To?

In addition to a stacked cast, Among Us has Owen Dennis piloting the project as creator and executive producer. Dennis's resume in animation is sterling, earning credits as a writer on The Regular Show before creating his own beloved series in Infinity Train. There's no release date yet for when the CBS Studios adaptation will reach the small screen - or where it will even air/stream - but in the meantime, Stevens will be in theaters this Friday, April 19 with Abigail. Alongside Barrera, Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, William Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud, he stars as a member of a group of kidnappers who helps whisk the titular Abigail (Alisha Weir) away in hopes of demanding a large ransom from her powerful criminal underworld parent. As they watch over her for a night, the gang slowly gets picked off one by one as they quickly realize the little girl is far more than she lets on.

Stay tuned for more updates on Among Us.