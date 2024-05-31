The Big Picture Among Us animated adaptation brings the game's mystery to life with a stellar cast and compelling whodunnit plots.

Patton Oswaltplays a crewmate in the animated series, all of whom have unique traits and motives.

The show's simple animation style enhances the edge-of-your-seat whodunnit experience, leaving clues for attentive viewers.

The social deduction video game Among Us lets anyone put their detective hat on to solve the mystery of who the murderous impostors are among a team of diligent crewmates. It’s a whodunnit with friends, with plenty of unique locations and tasks that can be learned and used to pinpoint the killers or create chaos. CBS Studios’ animated adaptation of Innersloth’s breakout hit similarly looks to craft a compelling mystery based on the locations featured in the game, only with a stellar cast playing the multicolored crewmates who each have their own personalities and goals. In Patton Oswalt’s eyes, at least, the series succeeds on that front.

In an interview with Collider’s Emily Bernard for his new game show The 1% Club, Oswalt detailed his experience recording for the upcoming animated comedy. He's set to play White, a contest winner aboard the Skeld who lives by the mantra of "no trauma, no drama," shirks his tasks onto other crewmates, and believes that "wealth can be a personality trait." He's just one of many members on the ship who, like in the game, must complete their tasks or root out the impostors before their operation can be sabotaged or everyone is dead. It'll require the collaboration of the various clashing personalities to determine which one of them has been replaced by a hostile alien.

Oswalt should bring plenty of laughs and awkwardness to the role, but he also believes that for all the fun he had, each episode he worked on was anchored by a whodunnit that never makes things obvious for the audience, despite leaving the clues out in the open for astute viewers. All of this, he adds, is accomplished while working with the simpler animation style featured in the game and brought to life for television by Scavenger's Reign studio, Titmouse.

"Yeah, that’s going to be really, really fun of the episodes I recorded. It’s so cool. It is a very, almost defiantly basic drawing style animation-wise but the plots are a kind of genuinely edge-of-your-seat whodunnit, and they play fair. There’s that mystery thing where they give you all you need to know to figure out what’s going on if you’re paying attention, which is weirdly frustrating because you’re like, the lack of detail in Among Us is like, ‘Well, I should be able to do this easily.’ And they still get you. That’s what’s insane. That’s what I love about it."

'Among Us' Has a Proven Animation Creative at the Helm

Image via CBS Studios

Among Us hails from creator and executive producer Owen Dennis, best known for guiding the Cartoon Network and then-HBO Max series Infinity Train to widespread acclaim. That series proved Dennis's ability to craft something compelling in the mystery genre and, at least in Oswalt's opinion, that seems to have translated well for the much-anticipated video game adaptation. In addition to the talented creative team, Among Us will benefit from its deep call sheet, reuniting Dennis with the star of his interdimensional animated drama, Ashley Johnson, alongside Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dan Stevens, Kimiko Glenn, Liv Hewson, Debra Wilson, Phil LaMarr, and Wayne Knight.

There is no release date yet for Among Us, but the first teaser is set to be unveiled at Summer Games Fest on June 7. Stay tuned here at Collider for more and keep an eye out for Oswalt's The 1% Club on Fox and Prime Video beginning June 3.