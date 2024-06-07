The Big Picture CBS Studios' Among Us animated series unveiled its title sequence at Summer Games Fest, introducing the multicolored and very sus crewmates.

The show closely follows the premise of Innersloth's breakout hit social deduction game, following crewmates aboard a spaceship with an alien impostor killing and sabotaging them.

Randall Park leads the star-studded cast as the Skeld's captain, Red, with Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, and more aboard.

Summer Games Fest is currently underway at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles with Geoff Keighley showcasing the future of the video game industry. However, the annual event was briefly interrupted by an emergency meeting called by CBS Studios's Among Us series. The animated adaptation of Innersloth's breakout hit social deduction game received its first teaser introducing the multicolored and very sus crewmates bringing mayhem in this comedic murder mystery. It's set up to be the intro sequence for each episode, flashing through everyone as they do their tasks, or just slack off, while a shadowy impostor waits for its moment to strike.

Hailing from Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis, Among Us closely follows the game's premise, which casts players as crewmates working aboard a spaceship or station on a foreign planet. As they go about their day completing tasks, they're also trying to determine who among them is an alien impostor seeking to kill them all. Everything devolves into a tense whodunnit as the crewmates try to get everything done or vote out their would-be killers before they can successfully sabotage the operation or kill everyone. Making this animated workplace comedy murder mystery come alive as a show, however, is a crew full of fun personalities and specific tasks they all must accomplish to keep their ship running.

Leading the star-studded ensemble voice cast is Randall Park as Red, often seen as the most suspicious color in the game. In the series, however, he's The Skeld's people-pleasing, bumbling captain who has managed to fail upwards into positions of higher and higher power. Elijah Wood joins Park as the ship's unpaid intern Green, with Yvette Nicole Brown as the HR representative and "spineless corporate shill" Orange, Ashley Johnson as Chief of Security Purple, Dan Stevens as the charming doctor Blue, Liv Hewson as the geologist Black, Kimiko Glenn as the gemologist Cyan, Patton Oswalt as the wealthy contest winner White, Debra Wilson and Phil Lamarr as chefs and best friends Yellow and Brown, and Wayne Knight as the engineer and resident conspiracy theorist Lime.

'Among Us' Is One of Several Exciting Video Game Adaptations on the Horizon

Image via CBS Studios

With a loaded crew and animation from Scavengers Reign and Big Mouth studio Titmouse handling animation, Among Us is positioning itself as one of the video game adaptations to watch out for in the coming months. 2024 is an especially big year for such projects, with Prime Video's Fallout already finding overwhelming success and a second season order following its release in April. On the big screen, Borderlands and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will take over theaters in August and September respectively, while the small screen will feature features Arcane Season 2 and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix.

There is no release date yet for Among Us. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the animated adaptation as it comes out. Check out the title sequence below.