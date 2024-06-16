Audiences won't know who to trust in the darkly comedic murder mystery series Among Us. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, many were stuck inside, looking for new ways to interact with their friends and family from afar. Naturally, multiplayer video games were a viable method of interaction during those turbulent times, and one unlikely indie game from 2018 went from a small cult classic into a globally known hit.

2018's Among Us could essentially be described as a cartoonish version of The Thing, where you and your friends control one of numerous astronauts as you perform standard tasks on a spaceship (or a different environment on one of the game's several other maps). However, at least one of these astronauts is not who they appear to be, as they're secretly an alien life form whose goal is to eliminate the other crew members without getting caught. It's a deadly game of lies and deceptions, and now that darkly comedic fun is coming to television with the new CBS-produced series. To learn more about the unique video game adaptation and its cast, trailer, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Among Us.

Right now, the biggest mystery revolving around Among Us isn't who the impostor is but when the show will be released. As of this point in time, CBS Studios has not yet revealed a release date nor a release window for the Among Us series.

Another question mark in regard to Among Us is whether the show will be released on streaming or on live TV. It's a stipulation that CBS Studios has not clarified at this point in time. CBS Studios may or may not take advantage of a couple of options for Among Us release. For one, Among Us could be released on CBS's live-television channel or one of its associated networks, like Nickelodeon. CBS Studios is also a subsidiary of Paramount Global, so Paramount+ is a likely candidate for a streaming release (the platform even released another video game adaptation earlier this year with Ark: The Animated Series).

Among Us doesn't have a traditional trailer at this time, but CBS Studios and Innersloth Productions did offer an update on the series at the 2024 Summer Games Fest. The first look reveals what appears to be the opening title sequence for the upcoming series, briefly introducing the large cast of characters for Among Us. We see them all performing their daily tasks only for them each to get interrupted by an amorphous alien monster. It's just the start of a comedic space age adventure, where the crewmates will have to decide who is friend and who is foe. The title sequence doesn't feature any dialogue, but rest assured, the crewmates of Among Us are going to be rather chatty thanks to a very talented ensemble cast.

The Among Us animated series has recruited a stellar cast, ranging from big-name stars to reputable and prolific voice actors. Each of them will be playing an unsuspecting color-coded crew member of the space vessel known as The Skeld. The complete cast of actors and the characters they will be playing are:

The official plot synopsis of Among Us reads as follows:

Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the Impostor or fall victim to its murderous designs.

Patton Oswalt also praised the show as an exciting murder mystery during an interview with Collider's own Emily Bernard:

"Yeah, that’s going to be really, really fun of the episodes I recorded. It’s so cool. It is a very, almost defiantly basic drawing style animation-wise but the plots are a kind of genuinely edge-of-your-seat whodunnit, and they play fair. There’s that mystery thing where they give you all you need to know to figure out what’s going on if you’re paying attention, which is weirdly frustrating because you’re like, the lack of detail in Among Us is like, ‘Well, I should be able to do this easily.’ And they still get you. That’s what’s insane. That’s what I love about it."

Along with CBS Studios, the Among Us show is also being developed alongside the game's original developers, Innersloth, who now have a production company titled Innersloth Productions. The series also has a reputable series creator at the helm with Owen Dennis. Dennis has previously worked on several hit animated shows, including Regular Show and Infinity Train.

