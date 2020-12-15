InnerSloth's award-winning game Among Us is now available on Nintendo Switch!

About time, too, considering the indie darling, which was released back in 2018, found new life among Twitch streamers and increasingly paranoid friend groups everywhere as its popularity surged this year. Perhaps one silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is that isolated folks were looking for ways to connect, more so than ever before, and games like Among Us provided a way to do just that. It's what led to the title winning "Best Multiplayer Game" and "Best Mobile Game" at this year's awards. And while Among Us was certainly enjoyable on both iOS and Android devices, it'll now get to enjoy a whole new passionate player base as it arrives on the Nintendo Switch:

You can check out the console launch trailer here:

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!

Meanwhile, as revealed at The Game Awards, Among Us is getting a new map, the "Airship", sometime early next year. Get your first look here:

The Airship is a new, free, 4th map for Among Us, coming out in early 2021! All new tasks, skins, and more to keep you working ... and guessing.

And in case you haven't gotten in on the Among Us fun over the last couple of years, here's what you've been missing:

Play with 4-10 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

