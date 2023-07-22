Amphibia has been one of Disney's most popular shows in recent years. It follows Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song) a thirteen-year-old girl who steals a music box with her friends, Sasha (Anna Akana) and Marcy (Haley Tju). The music box transports and scatters them into a world called Amphibia, populated by humanoid frogs, toads, and newts.

The show has received lots of praise for its humor, emotional stakes, and how likable the characters are. Many of them go through season-long character arcs that make them feel more three-dimensional than in other recent cartoons.

10 Lady Olivia

Born to the royal advisor of King Andrias (Keith David), Lady Olivia (Michelle Dockery) spent her whole life in the palace. When her mother died, Olivia inherited her position and made sure to run Andrias' household efficiently. She also inherited her mother's pledge to protect every living thing in Amphibia from danger.

RELATED: The Best Animated Shows for Parents and Children

Olivia enjoys it when everything follows the rules without complication. Although Anne and her friends bring a bit of chaos to the royal court, she remains courteous to them and does her best to make them feel welcome. When Andrias reveals his true colors, Olivia doesn't hesitate to put the needs of the many above her loyalty to the king.

9 Maddie Flour

The daughter of Wartwood's baker, Maddie (Jill Bartlett) has a reputation as the weird girl of the village. When not staring creepily at others, Maddie practices witchcraft. Fortunately, she only curses those that she feels deserve it.

Maddie is a classic example of not judging a book by its cover. Though she appears creepy, she's actually quite friendly, if a bit socially awkward, and takes offense at being compared to actual stereotypical television villains. Sometimes her focus on magic causes her to neglect her younger sisters, but she tries to find time to spend with family.

8 Wally Ribbiton

Of all the residents of Wartwood, none stand out more than Wally Ribbiton (James Patrick Stuart). Called One-Eyed-Wally, he can usually be found sleeping under the town's bridge or singing merry songs. Unknown to the townsfolk, he actually comes from an aristocratic family but keeps his country-hobo life hidden from them.

Like most of the townsfolk, Wally started out fearing Anne when she arrived in Wartwood, but eventually came around to her. He is a happy and carefree soul who doesn't care what others think of him, so long as he is enjoying life. With Anne's help, he eventually reveals his dual life to his father, who gives Wally his blessing.

7 Polly Plantar

The youngest member of the Plantar family, Polly (Amanda Leighton) finds herself limited in how she can contribute as a tadpole. To prove that she isn't helpless, she eagerly rushes into danger and loves going on adventures with Anne and Sprig (Justin Felbinger). When caught in a fight, Polly enjoys blunt-force objects, like her trusty rolling pin, "Doris."

RELATED: The Best Animated Disney Channel Shows

Despite her age, Polly displays certain tendencies that make her more mature than her brother. She works better under high-stress situations and displays a better sense of pragmatism and realism. As the series goes on, she continues to mature and develop through her friendship with a robot named Frobo (Matt Braly).

6 Marcy Wu

The third wheel of Anne's friend group, Marcy loves reading about any subject and immersing herself in fantasy stories. She can get so invested in her books that she paid no attention to her surroundings, forcing Anne and Sasha to watch out for her. Arriving in Amphibia was like a dream come true, as it gave her a chance to introduce Anne and Sasha to her hobbies.

Marcy is a sweet and innocent girl with a genuine passion for knowledge. Even the smallest detail can elicit excitement from her, and though she is clumsy, she never lets that get in the way of adventure. However, Marcy does possess a selfish side, and her hyper-fixation on her own interests can lead to her neglecting the feelings of others – these make her character fall short of being completely likable.

5 Hopadia Plantar

After his son and daughter-in-law were eaten by herons, Hopadia (Bill Farmer) was tasked with raising his grandkids alone. This trauma left him very protective of his remaining family, and he does his best to teach them the value of tradition and farm work. When Anne arrives in Amphibia, Hopadia agrees to let her stay on the Plantar farm.

Hop Pop is a simple and old-fashioned farmer who enjoys the tried and true and tries to get his grandchildren to follow his example. Though his methods might seem strange, and he can be secretive at times, there is a method to his madness, which has made him a beloved and trusted member of the community. Adventuring with Anne helps improve his reputation further by becoming more honest with his family and allowing them to pursue their own interests.

4 Captain Grime

As the Captain of Toad Tower, Grime (Troy Baker) was in charge of overseeing Frog Valley and all of its inhabitants. He found an unlikely partner in Sasha, who he trained to be his lieutenant. After Anne oversaw the destruction of the tower, Grime was made a fugitive for his failure and conspired with Sasha to take over Amphibia.

Though he can be harsh on the toads under his command, Grime holds his soldiers in high respect. He worked to bring out Sasha's natural talents as a warrior and leader and was willing to let some of his men defect when they were feeling uncomfortable with their missions. With Sasha's help, he softens his leadership style, which gets him more respect and sets him on a path of redemption in the animated show.

3 Sasha Waybright

The leader of Anne's friend group, Sasha's greatest traits are her charisma and her love of rule-breaking. She convinced Anne to skip school for her thirteenth birthday and then steal the music box that transported them to Amphibia. There, she quickly made an alliance with Captain Grime in order to get a sense of the landscape before finding her friends and getting home.

RELATED: The Strongest Female Disney Characters Who Are Not Princesses

Sasha begins the series as an antagonist who is furious at Anne for seemingly making new friends and forgetting about her old ones. As the show goes on, her friendship with Grime makes her realize how controlling she was over Anne and Marcy. This leads to a strong redemption arc where she forfeits her chance to go home to form a rebellion against Andrias.

2 Sprig Plantar

Following the loss of his parents, Sprig had a hard time fitting into Wartwood. He has a big heart full of love to share, but his quirky nature makes him come across as a strange and irresponsible boy to the townsfolk. All this changes when Anne arrives in Amphibia, and they bond over a shared love of adventure.

Sprig is one of the show's quirkiest and most enthusiastic characters. He often puts his love of adventure and fun over serious work, which causes clashes between him and his grandfather, but at the end of the day, he will always stick by his family. Sprig also has a need for affection which can lead to him making a fool of himself in a bid to improve others' perspectives of him.

1 Anne Boonchuy

Born to a Thai-American family, Anne had a rocky relationship with her parents and school. Her lazy tendencies meant that she struggled with her grades and had little interest in learning her heritage. Upon arriving in Amphibia, she quickly learns that her carefree lifestyle and disrespect for authority will get her killed if she doesn't shape up.

Anne begins the series as an egotistical, conceited, and rebellious teenager. As she interacts with the residents of Wartwood, she discovers the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice in the name of loved ones. This gives her the strength to stand up against giant monsters and evil tyrants that threaten multiple worlds.

NEXT: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now