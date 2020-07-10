‘Amphibia’ Goes on an Adventurous Road Trip in Bigger, Better, Wetter Season 2 | Review

I love Amphibia. It was one of the Best New Animated Series of 2019, and I had a blast touring its magical world and getting to chat with its creator Matt Braly (Gravity Falls) about it. With Season 2 debuting tomorrow and Season 3 already ordered, we’ll all get to spend a lot more time with the show’s friends, frogs, and family members for plenty more episodes to come. And I’m happy to say this new season is shaping up to be even better than the first.

Disney has delivered one of the most original, fantastic, and fun-filled new animated series in recent memory with Amphibia. The story follows Anne Boonchuy, a wayward 13-year-old girl who finds herself flung into this fantasy adventure where she must make friends if she’s to survive and discover a way to get back home. It’s plain to see just how much the series’ humor and heart have connected with viewers. Fans of the frog-out-of-water series have known as much since it debuted a little over a year ago, and they’ve been waiting patiently ever since. The wait is just about over! On Saturday, July 11th, at 8:20pm on Disney Channel and DisneyNow, Season 2 will debut at long last. Here’s a little bit of what you can expect:

Right out of the gate, Amphibia opens up its fantasy world as Anne and the Plantar family take a road trip that goes well beyond the borders of Wartwood. I had a chance to talk to Braly about just how adventurous Season 2 gets and how much more exploring there is for both the characters and audiences to do this time around. Braly teased some pretty epic stuff, all of which I can’t wait to see, but there are already some wild and woolly moments both at home and abroad for our protagonists in the very first episode.

Picking up stakes and leaving home isn’t as easy as it might seem. Anne is still struggling with the realizations and confrontations at the end of Season 1, so a road trip adventure is just the distraction she needs. However, she’s not sure about Hop Pop’s plan to leave the family home in the possession of a local frog-folk who doesn’t seem up to the task. It should come as no surprise here that Hop Pop knows what he’s doing, most of the time, and that Anne and Sprig often end up further complicating things in hilarious and fantastic ways (all while Polly gets into her own brand of trouble-making).

That trend continues when the family takes their particular brand of laugh-out-loud humor on the road, making for the big city of Newtopia now that the pass out of town has opened up once again. So when Anne and Sprig learn the hard way to take Hop Pop’s warnings about the dangerous country to heart — with Hop Pop learning to lighten up a little in the process — the whole group grows a little more in the process. That’s an idea that’s at the heart of what makes Amphibia work so well. The result is well-paced, super-colorful, action-packed, and heartfelt stories that are chock full of adventurous spirit … even if the gang might have accidentally unearthed some very dangerous secrets in the process.

I’m just as excited as audiences all over the world are to see where Season 2 goes from there, especially in the upcoming episode that pays homage to Alex Hirsch‘s Gravity Falls. And yet that fun bit of fan service is just one of the many things to watch out for on Amphibia this season: What will the glorious city of Newtopia actually be like? How will Kermit the Frog factor into the story? Will Anne reconcile with people from her past, find a way home, or ever locate her missing shoe? Time will tell, but I, for one, can’t wait to find out!

Rating: A

