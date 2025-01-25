It’s a hazy, overcast morning in New York City, and Amrit Kaur is getting ready for a busy day of interviews in support of her series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Wide-eyed and ready for what Thursday throws her way, the 31-year-old has an infectious energy that makes it easy to see she’s grounded and enthusiastic. Having just wrapped up breakfast and sharing how she loves heading back home when she can, Kaur is every bit of the Torontonian as you would imagine. Growing up in Markham, the actress is a major foodie and speaks about her love for Federick, a beloved Indian-style Hakka Chinese restaurant that is more than just a staple to those from the Greater Toronto Area — it’s a rite of passage.

When it’s suggested she should try another establishment, in the heart of Stouffville during our Zoom call, Kaur lights up at the sheer belief that this restaurant could be as good but nods her head excitedly through laughs: “I’m going to write it down, but I’m not going to believe it until I taste it.”

Unapologetically authentic and refreshingly unpretentious, it’s this affable characteristic that makes Kaur such a fireball of energy that speaks to her sincere love for connection. In the four short years of starring in the breakout comedy from showrunners Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Kaur has catapulted to new heights as a performer, attracting praise and critical acclaim for her role as the confident and deliciously fearless Indian-American, Bela Malhotra. It’s a role Kaur admits she is not only proud to be a part of but one that resonates so deeply with viewers, particularly those in the South Asian community.

“I’m so lucky and fortunate that I walk across the street, and people will say, ‘I love Bela! I’m so affected by Bela,’ and like, ‘Can I take a picture? My family loves you,’ and all of those things,” she says, almost feeling shy while praising Kaling and Noble for creating such an impactful character. “I’m very privileged and lucky that I get to play characters like this.”

But as Bela might have opened doors for her to tell stories about Indian women getting the chance to be ambitious, quirky and even sexual, it wasn’t until she won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Performance in a Drama Film — the equivalent of an Academy Award — that Kaur truly grasped the depth and responsibility of her craft with director Fawzia Mirza’s groundbreaking and emotionally resonant film, The Queen of My Dreams. Not only did the film change a part of her life, but it also gave her a renewed understanding of her art.

‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Challenged Amrit Kaur Unlike Anything She’s Ever Done

While Kaur believes “more people need to watch independent films,” she admits the Pakistani-Canadian coming-of-age dramedy blending intergenerational trauma gave the actress another perspective not just on life and her upbringing in an Indian Sikh home, but who she is as a performer above everything else. “It makes me understand why I have to be an artist and why I have to not make it about myself and make it about the storytelling,” she says. “That role did challenge me in that realm of revealing things I did not want to reveal about myself, which is, I think the job of an excellent actor is to reveal all the parts of humanity without judgment, and that’s something I’m working on.”

As the role required her to step outside her comfort zone and confront aspects of herself she was reluctant to reveal, the film is a testament to the power of personal growth and vulnerability. Following the relationship of a mother and daughter after the death of their family’s patriarch, The Queen of My Dreams tackles the complexities of identity and the unspoken bonds between generations. Through her dual portrayal of Azra, a young queer woman and flashbacks of her mother, Miriam, Kaur dives into the fine details of balancing cultural expectations and one’s true self, making it a deeply intimate yet universally relatable story.

“I still carry too much judgment. Some of those things with that character that I worked on revealing, that was hard for me to reveal… the way I speak to my mother, the way I disrespect my mother, the way I love my father more than my mother. The way I have judgment about the homeland. The way that I think I’m better than the homeland. My resistance to my sexuality,” she says, while giving herself pause. Kaur, in every beat of our conversation, is strikingly thoughtful and reflective as she admits it was a role unlike anything she had ever done so far in her young career. “That role challenged me to do so much internal work in a speed course because it was my job as an actor to reveal the human flaws through the character that are universal.”

After The Queen of My Dreams picked up six awards and 12 nominations across festivals and award circuits, Kaur says she wants viewers to look harder at the film and if possible, put themselves in the character’s shoes. “I would like someone to look at that movie and think, ‘Oh, my mother is just like me. My mother is my mirror. Yeah, I behave like that to my mother because she’s a reflection of me, and she behaves a certain way to me because she’s a reflection of her own mother.’ And maybe that can give us empathy towards each other, towards our mothers.”

Amrit Kaur Is Taking on Hollywood’s Bias by Rewriting the Story

Having starred in the award-winning Brown Girl Begins, Kim’s Convenience and Star Trek: Short Treks, Kaur has been working hard in the industry and taking up some of the best roles yet. But it hasn’t come without its fair share of challenges. Growing up in an Indian-Sikh family on the outskirts of suburban Toronto, Kaur understands at the core of it all what it means to be stereotyped. While she has received positive feedback for breaking down barriers and representing young South Asian women outside archaic, outdated tropes with Sex Lives of College Girls, the bar is set higher for women of color.

“I spent a lot of time talking about other people’s racism, but to talk about my own racism? That’s also important,” she says softly. It’s at this moment that Kaur pauses and gives herself a moment to really get vulnerable. “I bought into the belief that my nose had to be different. I bought into the belief that I had to look like a Bollywood actress, which is changing — but often very colonial appearances.”

Kaur goes on to share how, early on in her career, she had agents who would tell her “the lighting [needed] to be changed” so that she would appear “lighter-skinned” on camera. “I had teachers that would tell me that I had to act from this angle because my face was more European-looking. I had teachers who told me to look at nose-contouring videos. I had an agent dissect my headshot and tell me that my nose didn’t look like a lead actress; when I smile, my nose goes down too much, and a lead actress doesn’t look like that. I had those physical things, but the problem was also that I bought it. I bought the lie,” she says dejectedly. “That’s where my culpability comes in.”

Acknowledging how she is an Indian woman first, Kaur says her reality is that she “will be treated in such a way” before anything else. “My intelligence has to acknowledge that people will treat me differently. They will treat me less than sometimes in any sort of environment,” she says. “I, unfortunately, will not be treated the same way as other races and other genders — that’s just the reality of this world. The work I’ve had to do is to know my internal work and know that that is unintelligent thinking — that I am less than because of my skin color or because of my gender is unintelligent thinking. The reality is, many parts of the world still think that, but I know who I am, and I will fight for myself, fight for my talent constantly.”

It’s why Kaur loves being the extremely sex-positive and hyper-memeable character, Bela in The Sex Lives of College Girls. Knowing that there are taboos surrounding sexual freedom for Brown women depending on their respective cultural expectations and traditional norms that often criticize sexual agency, Kaur recognizes the diaspora and what it means for a character like hers to express themselves through personal autonomy. But it wasn’t easy at first.

“Being a sexual character on screen was scary because I don’t see a lot of that as a South Asian woman. But I think that’s problematic,” she admits. “For the last couple of years, I’ve been asked often, ‘What’s it like to be a sexual character that’s South Asian on television?’ There are two billion South Asians in the world — we’re sexual! There are so many different stories. Not everyone’s sexual, but there’s a big population that is highly into embracing their sexuality. And yes, everybody is sexual to an extent, to a different degree. [But] that question is also problematic [because] that means that there needs to be more characters out there.”

Why Amrit Kaur Didn’t Tell Her Parents About ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ at First

With parents who immigrated to Canada before she was born, Kaur is one of the millions who knows what it’s like to not only feel internalized conflicts of identity hybridity between two cultures and, often, acculturation, but she also knows what it means for a family to preserve its traditions. As it goes, Kaur wasn’t entirely upfront with her parents about the Max series, for good reason. “Well, at first I didn’t tell them the show is called Sex Lives of College Girls. I told them the show was called College Girls,” she laughs, adding how she worked to slowly ease them into it. “The beautiful thing was that as a result of the show, my parents and I got to have conversations about sexuality and having sex, which we never had before. South Asians don’t really talk about that. I mean, maybe that’s a unique family scenario. Occasionally, I hear someone talk to their parents, but I’m of the majority that does not, so the show really promoted that.”

Kaur admits there’s a legitimate “fear” from her parents about possibly being pigeonholed into one specific kind of role. “They get scared that I’m going to be typecasted into this. There will be words, like, ‘Don’t keep doing sexual characters. You don’t want to be typecast.’ And my thought to that is there’s this fear still to admit that or be seen as people who are sexual. Any character I do will be sexual because South Asians have sex. We have sex!”

But as it also goes, Kaur’s character and any other that comes after her series is more than just her skin color or background. She’s a woman first. In the case of Bela, she is not defined by her ethnicity or background to influence her to be a specific way. Instead, she has her own desires or passions, and she’s allowed to be quirky and outside the box. “I think Bela is phenomenally intelligent in that way. She doesn’t see herself as less than or more than anything because of her race, gender, or sexuality. She just doesn’t. She thinks she’s awesome — God created something awesome, and I love that. I think that is really, really important mentorship and really important activism.”

In the time Kaur and I have been speaking, it’s evident she is someone who is not only deeply reflective and so damn smart but highly self-aware and humble. Not taking anything for granted, she is in every way an activist and someone who understands the position she’s in with her voice. In addition to wanting to work alongside Amal Clooney one day or Christiane Amanpour, Kaur recognizes the challenges ahead and how those internalized barriers speak directly to the deeper themes she addresses in her work, where confronting self-doubt and dismantling imposed limitations is essential.

“I will say again, there is so much self-racism that I carry, and I know many other people of color carry and women carry self-sexism, so to see a character who does not abide by those rules is phenomenal. We go back to the facts. If we wrote down on paper, ‘I am less than because I am South Asian. I am less than because I’m a woman,’ that is unintelligent thinking. That is so unintelligent. Whoever created that is so unintelligent. So Bela is completely intelligent in that regard, and I love that about her. She has mentored me in that foreground.”

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Gave Bela Her Happy Beginning