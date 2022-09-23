Roll out the red carpets because Hollywood royalty is coming in hot! One of the most buzzed-about films of 2022 is director David O. Russell’s crime caper film, Amsterdam. A period piece bustling with con-men and murder, it’s burst onto the scene with a lively trailer that introduces an astoundingly large and prolific cast of characters. With a roster that seemingly never ends, the film is like a treasure trove of old and new heavyweights from within the industry, so let’s start mapping out the basics.

Amsterdam is written and directed by controversial filmmaker David O. Russell, and he’s no stranger to exhilarating cons and unbelievably true true-crime stories. His upcoming flick is partly based on real events, as the trailer claims that a lot of what we’re seeing “actually happened”, which is similar to Russell’s critically acclaimed 2013 crime film, American Hustle. Another period piece set in the 1970s, American Hustle was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and acting nominations for Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence. Russell is also known for writing and directing the 2011 dramedy Silver Linings Playbook, which won Lawrence the Academy Award for Best Actress. He is also known for the 2015 movie Joy, once again collaborating with Lawrence.

In almost every Russell film, there are at least a couple familiar faces as he’s become known for working with the same actors for several projects. Amsterdam is no exception to that rule, as frequent Russell collaborator Christian Bale is co-starring alongside John David Washington and Margot Robbie as two soldiers and a nurse who, years after an incident in Amsterdam, find themselves at the center of a murder investigation.

Taking place around the 1930s, the trailer follows Bale, Robbie, and Washington as three close-knit friends who are seen fleeing the scene of a murder and are then pursued by both law enforcement and other revenge-seeking criminals who wish to see them pay for what they did. Alongside the three stars, the cast also features a whole lot of iconic faces. If the amount of star power is dizzying, don’t worry, read on for a cast and character guide for the upcoming 2022 flick set to premiere in November.

Christian Bale as Burt

Christian Bale stars as Burt, the omnipresent narrator and war veteran at the messy center of Amsterdam. A scruffy, New York-accented doctor who dons a glass eye in the aftermath of the war, he finds himself wanted for murder alongside his two best friends, fellow veteran Harold (Washington) and a nurse named Valerie (Robbie). Burt claims he’s innocent and the film appears to combine both fact and fiction, in a similar way to Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds. The trailer states that whatever crime they did or did not commit, “changed the course of American history.”

Amsterdam marks the third film that Bale has worked on alongside Russell. Bale previously starred in Russell’s 2011 boxing drama The Fighter as Dicky Eklund, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Bale also starred in his 2013 film American Hustle as Irving Rosenfeld, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Bale has also received an additional two Academy Award nominations for his work as Michael Burry in The Big Short (2015) and Dick Cheney in Vice (2019), both of which were directed by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up). Bale recently starred as the main villain, Gorr the God Butcher, in the Marvel summer blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder.

John David Washington as Harold

John David Washington is starring alongside Bale as Harold, his partner in crime, fellow war veteran, and attorney. The pair meet and become friends while serving in the war and then venture to Amsterdam where they meet Valerie and begin their crime-filled, deathly adventure. As Burt says in the trailer, the three of them, “formed a pact. And we swore to protect each other, no matter what.”

Washington burst onto the scene starring as real-life Colorado police officer Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s 2018 true crime drama film, BlacKkKlansman. He received critical acclaim for his performance and received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. He’s gone on to star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020) and Sam Levinson’s Netflix original romance drama Malcolm & Marie (2021) opposite Zendaya. He is the son of two-time Academy Award-winning actor, Denzel Washington.

Margot Robbie as Valerie

The main trio of murder suspects in Amsterdam is rounded out by Margot Robbie starring as the tough-as-nails nurse Valerie, who meets Burt and Harold while they are recovering from injuries after serving in the war. As the film jumps around different periods from before and after a mysterious murder that involves the three main suspects placing a dead man in a box, Valerie remains calm, cool, and collected. After having been around the block a few times, she tells Burt and Harold in the trailer to follow her lead, bragging that “I had to stab a guy, I had to hit a lady with a brick one time.”

With a decade in the industry under her belt, Robbie has already starred in some of the biggest blockbusters in recent years. She plays antihero Harley Quinn in the DC film franchise series, including Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). Robbie has also received two Academy Award nominations, one for Best Actress for her portrayal of American figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2018), and one for her role as a Fox News employee in Bombshell (2019). She also played actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 tinsel town epic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Next up, she will be taking on the role of Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023).

Chris Rock as Milton

Chris Rock will play the supporting role of Milton in the upcoming film. He’s featured prominently throughout the trailer and kicks the whole thing off by finding Burt, Harold, and Valerie in a room with a dead man, exclaiming, “You got a dead white man in a box, not even a casket!” Rock recently starred in Season 4 of Fargo as mafia member Loy Cannon and is also slated to appear in the upcoming 2022 drama film, Rustin.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Libby

It seems like Anya Taylor-Joy is just about everywhere you turn these days. Already starring in two critically acclaimed films within the past year, Last Night in Soho and The Northman, she’s back again in Amsterdam. Playing a supporting role as the main trio stumble about in Europe, her frequent scene partner is none other than Rami Malek, and the pair are seen supplying Burt with drugs in the trailer as he attempts to clear his name.

Rami Malek as Tom

Malek won the Best Actor Academy Award in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and recently starred in the James Bond film, No Time to Die (2021). Malek first came to prominence playing hacker Elliot Anderson in the hit USA original drama series, Mr. Robot (2015-2019). Malek gained world recognition for his work and garnered critical acclaim, winning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award in 2016. Next, he's slated to appear in director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated drama, Oppenheimer, alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt.

Zoe Saldaña as Irma

Zoe Saldaña will play the supporting role of Irma St. Claire. One of most recognizable action stars of our time, Saldaña is best known for starring as Neytiri in the Avatar film franchise, and Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek film franchise. But she's perhaps even better known for her playing the headstrong warrior Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films. Originally trained as a ballet dancer, Saldaña has attributed the intense training to helping her star in the various physically taxing roles, and got her breakthrough playing a teen ballerina in her feature film debut, Center Stage (2000). Saldaña will next be seen in the 2022 film Avatar: The Way of Water, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Robert De Niro as Gil

Robert De Niro is playing a man on a mission in Amsterdam. Portraying Gil, who seems to be the grieving friend of the deceased, he aims to find out exactly what happened and discover those responsible for his death as seen in the trailer. This marks De Niro’s third collaboration with Russell, as he starred as Pat Sr. in Silver Linings Playbook, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and he also played a key supporting role in American Hustle. Post-Amsterdam, De Niro will be starring in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Mike Myers as Paul

The duo we never knew we needed, Mike Myers and Michael Shannon, play the comic relief in Amsterdam and are seen in the trailer spewing funny one-liners. Meyers is playing a quirky, wise-cracking man named Paul, and this marks Myers' first film role since Bohemian Rhapsody. Notably, it will be a reunion of sorts as he acted opposite Malek in the rock star biopic. Myers is best known for his work in several seasons of Saturday Night Live, and his best-known character is Wayne Campbell. He's also starred in the films Wayne's World and Wayne's World 2 and plays the titular character in the Austin Powers film franchise. And that's not to mention his voice acting work in and as Shrek and his recent Netflix limited series The Pentaverate.

Michael Shannon as Henry

Shannon plays Henry Norcross in Amsterdam, the butter to Myers' bread. Shannon is a well-known actor in Hollywood who has made his mark playing complicated, often tortured characters. Shannon has twice received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, once for his work in the marital drama Revolutionary Roads (2008) as John Givings Jr., and once for playing Detective Bobby Andes in the Tom Ford-directed thriller, Nocturnal Animals. Acting in a wide range of genres, Shannon's other notable works include 8 Mile (2002), The Shape of Water (2017), and Knives Out (2019). Next up, Shannon is slated to appear in the controversial upcoming DC film The Flash as General Zod.

Taylor Swift as Liz

Most surprisingly, Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift is making her return to the silver screen in Amsterdam. Adorning her signature perfect red lip, she makes a brief cameo in the trailer and fits right into the flashy period piece. This marks Swift’s third live film role, as she previously starred in the 2019 movie Cats and the 2011 rom-com Valentine’s Day.

Timothy Olyphant as Tarim

The party keeps going from here, with several other supporting roles including Timothy Olyphant as Tarim Milfax. Most recognizable for his work in the FX neo-western series Justified (2010-2015), Olyphant stars as old style U.S. Deputy Marshall Raylan Givens. Olyphant has gone on to play various cowboys and law enforcement agents in his long career, including a supporting role as Hollywood actor James Stacy in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and Dick "Deafy" Dickware in Season 4 of FX's Fargo.

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Hiltz

Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) is playing Detective Hiltz in Amsterdam. Hot on the trail of the three main grifters in question, he's attempting to solve the murder and believes they had something to do with it. Nivola most recently starred in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which received mixed reviews but critics unanimously praised his performance as Dickie Moltisanti. Next up, Nivola will be featured in the upcoming biographical limited series The Big Cigar as Bert Schneider on Apple TV+.

Matthias Schoenaerts as Detective Getwiller

Matthias Schoenaerts plays Hiltz's partner, fellow Detective Getwiller. With a 30-year-long career, Schoenaerts burst onto the scene in 1992 at age 13 starring in the Belgian drama, Daens, which received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 1992 Academy Awards. His other notable works include the critically acclaimed films Disorder (2015) and The Mustang (2019).

Andrea Riseborough as Beatrice

Last but certainly not least, Andrea Riseborough will be featured in Amsterdam in a supporting role as Beatrice Vanndenheuvel. Well-versed in film, television, and theatre, Riseborough has been nominated for a BAFTA for her role as Margaret Thatcher in the television film The Long Walk to Finchley (2008) and is also known for her work in the films Battle of the Sexes (2017), The Death of Stalin (2017), and The Grudge (2020). You can also look forward to seeing Riseborough in the Michael Morris film To Leslie.