We’re charging right along to the October 7 premiere of David O. Russell’s new old school whodunnit, Amsterdam, and to help draw more attention to the feature, a slew of character posters have been dropped revealing the star-studded cast in all its glory. From the leading trio, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington to the A-list ensemble of Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, and Timothy Olyphant, that gang’s all here and dressed to the nines.

With many of the men fitted in tuxedos and three-piece suits, the women are all wearing dresses indicative of those worn in the 1930s, but each with a different flair. Reds, blues, pinks, and even the patterned green dress that Swift is wearing draws in the eye to gather as much detail as it can about what to expect from the crime caper.

The cover-up story centers around three friends, a doctor named Burt (Bale), a lawyer named Harold (Washington), and a Nurse named Valerie (Robbie). Thick as glue, the three have stuck together over the years no matter the cost, and will soon have that extreme level of friendship put to the test. When a man mysteriously turns up dead, the trio find themselves as the main - and seemingly only - suspects. What happens next is a darkly comedic murder mystery with all the star power Hollywood could muster into a movie that holds a semi truthful basis.

The feature will mark Russell’s first return to the silver screen since 2015’s biographical comedy feature, Joy, which starred the director’s frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence. Although the Academy Award nominated filmmaker has churned out hit after hit with blockbusters including Silver Linings Playbook, I Heart Huckabees, and American Hustle, he’s gained just as much notoriety for his criminal allegations and abusive nature on set. From American Hustle star Amy Adams speaking out to GQ about the torture she fell prey to at the hands of the director, to conflicts talked about by Hollywood icon Lily Tomlin during the filming of I Heart Huckabees, Russell certainly has a crew of haters in the entertainment biz.

Possibly the most disturbing of all allegations centered around the director’s 19-year-old transgender niece, Nicole Peloquin who filed a police report against Russell back in 2011. The disturbing charges alleged that the director had sexually assaulted his family member while she was exercising, later claiming that the child had been coming on to him.

While Amsterdam looks like it will be another critically acclaimed hit for Russell, it’s important that we don’t look past these glaring instances of abuse of power when pouring praise onto the man at the head of it all. You can check out the new character posters below:

