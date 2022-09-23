Ahead of its nationwide release on October 7th, Amsterdam, the latest film from writer-director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), will receive exclusive IMAX Live Q&A screenings at seventy participating theaters across the United States. Projected from Los Angeles' AMC Century City IMAX Theatre, this interactive, one-night-only screening event will allow moviegoers across the country to get an early look at one of the most star-studded ensemble pieces of the year. Following the screening, Christian Bale, Mike Myers, and Russell will be on-hand to answer questions related to this madcap mystery comedy.

As it was announced earlier today, 20th Century Studios and IMAX are teaming up for this "exclusive fan-first opportunity" which gives audiences the chance to see one of October's biggest movies on some of the biggest screens in America, while also providing said audiences with the opportunity to hear about the stars and the filmmaker themselves about the making of this A-list period romp. Attendees who come will also receive a commemorative mini-poster. You can find a list of participating IMAX theaters here.

Also starring Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, and Matthias Schoenaerts, to name only a few prominent names attached, Amsterdam boasts no shortage of famous faces, and it comes from a writer-director who has garnered acclaim and awards recognition for his previous works, including The Fighter, American Hustle, Three Kings, and I Heart Huckabees, along with the aforementioned Silver Linings Playbook. One would be inclined to believe that Amsterdam would be an easy awards contender, considering the high pedigree of the award-friendly talent involved, though the movie faces a number of hardships related to its famously difficult filmmaker.

As Russell's first film in seven years, after 2015's divisive Joy, Amsterdam will have to contend with the filmmaker's long history of unruly and disruptive on-set actions, as seen with his leaked bad behavior, including verbal assault directed at Lily Tomlin, on the set of I Heart Huckabees. Away from Russell's notorious combative productions, moreover, the director admitted to allegations of sexual assault made by his niece, which was reported in 2011 and has now received even more scrutiny in the #MeToo era.

Therefore, as expected, Amsterdam will face a difficult publicity run, but AMC's forthcoming screenings are part of the movie's ongoing efforts to spark word-of-mouth related to the starry dramedy, particularly with its potential awards season contention. It's too early to know how these advance screenings will fare, but there's certainly a clear effort being made by the studio, the stars, and the filmmakers to drum up notice and some buzz for Russell's already-contentious big-screen return.

Amsterdam arrives in theaters on October 7th. You can check out the trailer below: