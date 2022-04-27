It's hard to believe that it's been nearly seven years since we've gotten a brand new movie from writer-director David O. Russell. After Joy's mixed reception in 2015, Russell laid low, waiting in the wings for his comeback. And that'll finally come with his latest film, a once-untitled star-studded period piece that'll reunite Russell with Christian Bale, who'll also produce, and Robert De Niro. Details remained relatively slim throughout production, but during 20th Century Studios' CinemaCon presentation, we learned lots of information about the film, including its official title: Amsterdam. This announcement goes against its long-presumed rumored title, Canterbury Glass, which was its previously-referenced title before today's big Las Vegas presentation.

Slated to hit theaters this November, this year's CinemaCon attendees were shown a sizzle reel for the dramedy, which is "based on facts that meet fiction," per its press release. Described as "an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history," it's easy to see why Russell and his team have kept their cards close to their chest with this film. Though we'll surely learn more about the movie as it reaches its release date, it's safe to assume that Amsterdam will follow Russell's habit of following combustible and combative personalities who find themselves connected and at odds due to their eccentric personalities.

Also starring Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Andrea Riseborough, and Matthias Schoenaerts, along with the aforementioned Bale and De Niro, there's no denying that Russell knows how to attract a starry ensemble to his latest feature, and they'll hopefully all get their splashy moments to shine throughout the forthcoming film.

Should this movie mark a true return to form for Russell, it could signal the next phase of Russell's career — or, at least, a new productivity phase for the famously hot and cold filmmaker. Only time will tell on that front, however. Sadly, early unofficial buzz hasn't been inspiring, but one can hope that Russell has found the anticipated movie throughout the editing process.

Along with the first official footage from Amsterdam, 20th Century Studios presented the first footage for James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar 2, along with a better look at May's The Bob's Burgers Movie.

Amsterdam will hit theaters on November 4th. Follow us for more updates on this upcoming high-profile awards-friendly film, as well as additional CinemaCon presentations.

