From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.

Amsterdam's cast list is headlined by Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), and John David Washington (Tenet). These three names alone would be enough star power to pull in most audiences. However, the list of world-famous actors appearing in this film is seemingly endless, with the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Chris Rock (Madagascar) and even Taylor Swift joining the project. For many, the cast list for Amsterdam could be the strongest we have seen on screen in a very long time, with the casting department at 20th Century Studios pulling out all the stops when curating this dream team.

Taking all of this into consideration, it should come as no surprise that the anticipation surrounding this film's release is palpable, and that's why we've put together this comprehensive guide that'll help you find out how you can watch Amsterdam.

When Is Amsterdam Being Released?

We have known about this film's production for a long time, and it seemed for a lot of that time that the film may be released on November 4, 2022. But just last month, Disney announced that the film would be released globally on October 7, 2022. It has been suggested that this was due to a gap in the box office in early October, but, no matter the reason, fans are just excited that they can finally see this film even earlier than first anticipated. Ahead of the premiere, the movie received exclusive IMAX Live Q&A screenings at seventy theaters across the US on September 27, 2022.

Is Amsterdam Coming to Theaters or Streaming?

Amsterdam, as mentioned previously, with its release on October 7, 2022, will have its first launch exclusively in theaters. It is possible that, due to the production company 20th Century Studios being owned by Disney, the film will eventually be released onto Disney's subscription-based streaming platform Disney+. This isn't confirmed yet though and at the moment, your best bet to watch the movie is in theaters. And, if it does come to the streaming service, you can get a Disney+ subscription for $7.99 a month or an annual cost of $79.99.

What Is Amsterdam About?

The plot synopsis we currently have regarding the film does leave a lot to the imagination, however, it is still enough to keep hopes high. Amsterdam follows a set of three friends who become suspects in a murder case after witnessing the crime and, as the narrative unfolds, events begin to unravel before their eyes as they uncover knowledge of a shocking plot. The three friends are a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney and are played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. The role played by John David Washington was, until an announcement in October 2020, set to be played by Michael B. Jordan (Creed). For more on the plot, there is a trailer for the new film that you can watch below.

Watch the Amsterdam Trailer

The most notable takeaway from the trailer is clearly the ensemble cast, with the last 30 seconds of the trailer dedicated to them. Besides this, the trailer oozes the setting and style of the 1930s, and the cinematography in particular seems crisp and on point. This is no surprise, with the three-time Oscar-winning Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity, The Revenant) as the cinematographer working on the film. Finally, the script seems witty and light-hearted surrounding what, at times, promises to be quite a dark narrative, which will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with the work of the movie's director, David O. Russell (American Hustle).

More Movies Like Amsterdam That You Can Watch Now

There are many facets to the potential success of Amsterdam, and, whilst fans are waiting for the launch date of the film, it might be helpful to be recommended some similar films to keep the anticipation for Amsterdam's release high. Here are two potential options:

American Hustle: Starring an ensemble cast that could rival Amsterdam's, American Hustle follows Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale), a con-man who enters the world of the mafia whilst working with his partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) and an F.B.I Agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper). There are many links between this film and Amsterdam, including the narrative's thematic style and the fact that it is also written and directed by David O. Russell. This crime drama was a success both with fans and critically.

Silver Linings Playbook: Another David O. Russell film, Silver Linings Playbook stars Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) as Pat and Tiffany respectively as they meet after Pat has recently moved back in with his parents and is attempting to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife. Besides the director, the movie has another link to Amsterdam as Robert De Niro also appears in Silver Linings Playbook. Although the plot is vastly different from Amsterdam's, the mood within the plot and the script, in particular, is sure to get anyone in the mood to watch O. Russell's latest project.