David O. Russell's latest film, Amsterdam, is officially arriving on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film, which was written and directed by Russell will arrive early on all major digital platforms starting on November 11, 2022, before arriving on other formats next month.

The star-studded murder mystery tells the story of three close friends who find themselves thrown into the center of one of the most shocking plots in American history. The film is based on a blend of facts and fiction and features stand-out performances from Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, and Zoe Saldana. The film also features performances from Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

The release will feature a special feature called "Welcome To Amsterdam," a behind-the-scenes look at how Amsterdam was made. The feature will include commentary from Russell on his creative process in making his newest, and perhaps most ambitious, film. The special feature will also show how the film's stars transformed into their characters, and how the production crew made the film look true to its time period. This special feature may vary in availability between retailers.

Following its digital release, Amsterdam will become available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 6, 2022. The film's early digital release follows a subpar theatrical showing for the film. Amsterdam was met with a mixed critical reception and did not do well at the box office. The film's writer and director, Russell, has been a controversial figure in recent years, having been accused and admitting to the abuse and mistreatment of a family member. Russell also has a reputation for creating a toxic on-set environment, with one behind-the-scenes tirade on the set of I Heart Huckabees making waves in the 2000s. However, Russell seemed to overcome the incident in later years, creating such critically lauded films as Silver Linings Playbook and Joy.

Amsterdam is produced by Christian Bale, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, and David O. Russell. The film is executive produced by Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson. Music for the film was created by Daniel Pemberton. Amsterdam will be available on digital starting November 11, 2022, and in physical format starting December 6, 2022. Until then, however, you can check out the trailer for Amsterdam below.