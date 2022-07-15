From Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and its 2022 sequel, Death on the Nile, star-studded whodunnits have been all the rage lately and David O. Russell’s latest film, Amsterdam, is joining that list later this year.

Amsterdam tells the story of three friends in the 1930s, a doctor, an attorney, and a nurse, played by Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie, respectively. The trio witnesses a murder and become prime suspects. To clear their names, the three must solve the crime with the help of some wild characters.

Amsterdam is written and directed by David O. Russell. This is Russell’s first film since 2015’s biographical comedy-drama film, Joy. Russell also produced the film alongside Christian Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas. Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. Excited to know more about this ensemble murder mystery? From plot to streaming details, here's everything you need to know about Amsterdam.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Related:Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant Join David O. Russell Film

Is There a Trailer For Amsterdam?

20th Century Studios released the official trailer for Amsterdam on July 6, 2022. The trailer introduces us to the three friends, Burt, Valerie, and Harold, who we’re shown have been friends dating as far back as when two of the friends were soldiers. Their long-standing friendship causes them to make a pact to always protect each other no matter what. Now, with a dead body in front of them and all fingers pointing at them, they have to go to people like Gil (Robert De Niro) for help. The trailer shows the tone of the movie will be a dark comedy so prepare to have a good laugh while you see dead bodies.

What Is Amsterdam About?

The official synopsis of Amsterdam says,

“Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.”

When Will Amsterdam be Released?

Amsterdam will be released on November 4, 2022.

Related:Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in New David O. Russell Movie

Where Can You Watch Amsterdam?

Amsterdam will premiere exclusively in theaters. It will likely eventually land on Hulu after its theatrical run concludes.

Who’s In The Cast Of Amsterdam?

Amsterdam stars none other than Batman himself, Christian Bale. Bale will star as Burt, one of the friends who becomes a prime suspect in the murder. Bale is best known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed trilogy of films, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). He’s also known for playing serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000) and most recently, Gorr the God Butcher in the just-released MCU superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Bale has received numerous accolades for his career including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Margot Robbie stars as Valerie, the nurse in Amsterdam. Robbie is best known for her portrayal of the iconic DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the DCEU films, Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). She’s also known for her portrayal of the controversial figure skater, Tonya Harding in the 2017 biopic I, Tonya. Her portrayal earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Robbie also has numerous awards and nominations, including nominations for two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and five British Academy Film Awards. She is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated, Barbie, as none other than the famous doll herself.

Tenet star, John David Washington stars as one of the accused friends, Harold in Amsterdam. Washington is best known for his role as Ricky Jerret in the HBO comedy show, Ballers (2015–2019). He also played Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's 2018 Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman and his portrayal earned him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He is set to star alongside Gemma Chan in the upcoming sci-fi film written, directed, and produced by Gareth Edwards called True Love.

Chris Rock stars as Milton in Amsterdam. Rock is best known for developing, writing, producing, and narrating the sitcom which was inspired by his life, Everybody Hates Chris (2005 - 2009). Rock is also known for his portrayal of the zebra, Marty in the Madagascar film series. He has also appeared in films such as Grown Ups (2010) and its 2013 sequel, Top Five (2014), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019). He has received several awards and nominations for his roles including Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, BET Awards, and more.

Zoe Saldaña stars as Irma in Amsterdam. You might recognize Saldaña from her roles as Neytiri in the Avatar film series and Gamora in several MCU films, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). She is currently set to star in the upcoming MCU film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and in James Cameron’s upcoming films in the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and Avatar 3 (2024).

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will also appear in Amsterdam. Swift has appeared in several films such as Valentine's Day (2010), The Lorax (2012), and Cats (2019). Anya Taylor-Joy is also on the cast list. She is best known for playing Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit (2020). Her role earned her several awards including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award. She is also known for her leading roles in horror films such as The Witch (2015) and Split (2016).

Academy Award Winner, Robert De Niro will play Gil in Amsterdam. De Niro is best known for playing a young Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's crime film, The Godfather Part II (1974), and for his portrayal of Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976). Academy Award Winner, Rami Malek, who’s best known for playing Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will also appear in the film.

Other stars include Mike Myers (Shrek, Bohemian Rhapsody) Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet, Justified), Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Nine Perfect Strangers), Andrea Riseborough (The Grudge, Mandy) Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow) and Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em, To Dust).