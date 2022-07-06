The acclaimed writer and director David O. Russell is back, this time with a brand new impressive ensemble of stars for his upcoming '30s crime drama Amsterdam. Back in April Collider reported on 20th Century Studios' presentation at CinemaCon where we learned the change of title and more information on the film. Today, 20th Century released the official trailer and poster for Russell's latest, and it's just as star-studded as his previous work, with the same high-stakes hilarity.

Amsterdam is a blend of historical fact and fiction, and as the trailer says, "a lot of this really happened." The movie follows two soldiers, Christian Bale and John David Washington, and a nurse (Margot Robbie) who are wrongfully accused of a murder, finding themselves at the heart of one of America's most shocking historical plots. When investigators are hot on their trail, the three friends are forced to solve the crime and clear their names, enlisting the help of some wild characters played by a large handful of familiar faces. The trailer shows a noir-esque period piece of calamity that suggests a romance, and possibly some sneaky betrayals, but mostly the trailer highlights a slew of big names.

Amsterdam marks Russell's first feature-length return to the director's chair since 2015's Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence. Now primarily known for his films Silver Linings Playbook with Lawrence and Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and American Hustle starring Bale, Amsterdam will reunite the director with two of his big name hitters, Bale and Robert De Niro. By the looks of the trailer, this film may mark Russell's return to the big screen.

Amsterdam is written, directed and produced by Russell, with Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas producing as well. The executive producers for the film are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson.

Joining Academy Award winner Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Robbie, Washington and two-time Academy-winner De Niro are Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle), Andrea Riseborough (Matilda), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Mike Myers (Austin Powers), Chris Rock (Spiral), Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow) and multi-Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Amsterdam will premiere exclusively in theaters November 4, 2022. You can watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis below:

Synopsis: