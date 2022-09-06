The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage.

Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following the release of the film's initial trailer. It features Amsterdam's three main characters, played by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie. The trio star as Burt, Valerie and Harold, a doctor, a nurse and attorney who have been friends for years. As the film unfolds, the three unwittingly get roped into being the prime suspects of a murder in 1930s Amsterdam. "We need to clear our names," Bale's character is seen saying in the new trailer. Through the course of the new footage, it is revealed that the murder victim "was killed because of something that they had seen," and that the crime may be tied to an "organization that want to rule the world." As the mystery gets more and more in-depth, Robbie's character says ominously, "Let's hope this goes well."

Beyond the three leads, Amsterdam features a massive ensemble cast, with seemingly all of A-list Hollywood getting in on the action. This impressive cast is rounded out by Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Risebourough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert de Niro. While some names of characters have been revealed, most of their relationships and relevance to the plot remain shrouded in mystery.

RELATED: 'Amsterdam': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Development on the film was first announced in 2020 with Bale, Robbie and Michael B. Jordan set in the starring roles. Jordan was later forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and was soon replaced by Washington. The rest of the cast would join the project at various stages throughout 2021, with Malek, Saldaña, Taylor-Joy, Shannon, Rock and Olyphant joining in January and Swift joining with others that summer.

The film has not been without issue, though, mostly due to the controversies surrounding director David O. Russell. Known for helming award-winning films such as Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, Russell has been embroiled in controversy these past few years following allegations that he conducts himself in an abusive manner during filming. Lily Tomlin has alleged to have had heated arguments with Russell on the set of I Heart Huckabees. He was also allegedly abusive towards Amy Adams on the set of his film American Hustle, something the actress herself has corroborated. Additionally, George Clooney has claimed that he and Russell got into a fistfight on the set of the 1999 movie Three Kings, though Clooney later said that the pair had made up.

Beyond these on-set allegations, Russell's teenage transgender niece also filed a police report filed against the director alleging he sexually assaulted her. The director confirmed to the Police that the incident had happened but claims his niece was acting provocatively toward him and invited him to feel her breasts.

Russell was largely out of the limelight during the height of the controversies. Amsterdam will be Russell's first film since Joy in 2015.

Due to the film's laudable ensemble cast, anticipation for the film has been significant; causing Amsterdam's release date to be moved up three weeks early, slotting it into the beginning of October after it was originally planned by 20th Century to have a November release.

Amsterdam will hit theaters on Oct. 7. Watch the new trailer below: