Exclusive ‘Amulet’ Poster Teases Romola Garai’s Sundance Horror Hit

Romola Garai has been entertaining audiences as an actress for the last two decades in films like Atonement and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (underrated and she is delightful in it,) but with the upcoming horror movie Amulet, she makes the leap behind the scenes. Written and directed by Garai in her feature debut as a filmmaker, Amulet stars Alex Secareanu as Tomaz, a homeless ex-soldier trying to cope with his trauma when he finds hope in the form of a woman (Carla Juri) living with her ailing mother, who agrees to let Tomaz live with her free of charge if he helps her fix up the house. And apparently there’s a whole lot more to this mysterious movie that we don’t want to know before we go in — or, as Collider’s Perri Nemiroff said in her review: “I can’t tell you why this movie owns.” Fair enough.

In fact, Perri gave Amulet a glowing review back at Sundance earlier this year, where she said:

“Forgive the vague description of the horrors at play, but Amulet is a movie well worth walking into knowing as little as possible. There’s a fascinating, multi-layered mystery unfolding that Garai handles with great finesse. The result is an eerie, all-consuming puzzle that reveals it’s got quite a bit to say about genre assumptions, gender dynamics and forgiveness upon its completion. The points it makes are mighty direct but also come through shockingly naturally in the nightmare Garai scripted, a quality that ensures Amulet makes an indelible impression.”

Read her full review here and check out her chat with Garai and the cast here. Amulet arrives in theaters and On Demand on July 24. Check out our exclusive poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis: