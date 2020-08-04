Amy Adams, Adam McKay Reteam for Netflix Limited Series About Walmart Lawsuit

After working together on Vice and Talladega Nights, Amy Adams and Adam McKay are reteaming for a third time on Kings of America, a Netflix limited series about a famous lawsuit involving Walmart.

Kings of America hails from creator Jess Kimball Leslie, a journalist/author who will write the script and serve as an executive producer on the series, which follows three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company — a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.

Adams will play one of the leads, though it’s unclear which one, and she’ll also executive produce via her production company Bond Group Entertainment along with Stacy O’Neil. Meanwhile, Emmy nominee Diana Son (13 Reasons Why) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Brunson Green will executive produce as well.

McKay is attached to direct the first episode and executive produce along with Betsy Koch

via Hyperobject Industries. McKay won an Oscar for co-writing The Big Short with Charles Randolph, while his follow-up Vice earned eights Oscar nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Adams, who played Lynne Cheney. The duo first worked together on McKay’s 2006 comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Clearly, this is one hell of a package that Netflix just acquired, and it arrives just one day after Collider reported that the streamer was in negotiations to acquire Adams’ long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window. Meanwhile, McKay had been prepping Netflix’s star-studded comedy Don’t Look Up when the pandemic hit, and it remains to be seen when that project will ultimately go before cameras.

McKay just signed on to produce an HBO limited series about the global hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine, and you can click here to read more about that project. As for Adams, she recently signed on to produce and star in Annapurna’s dark comedy Nightbitch, and you can read more about that wild-sounding project right here.