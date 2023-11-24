From family-friendly movies like The Muppets to science fiction essentials such as Arrival, Amy Adams has proven herself to be quite the versatile actor through the years. To celebrate the star's undeniable talents while awaiting her upcoming comedy horror, Nightbitch, which has recently received an R-rating, we gathered some of the star's essential performances that movie enthusiasts do not want to miss.

Adams' breakthrough came when she stepped into the shoes of a pregnant woman in the independent dramedy Junebug, which earned her first Oscar nomination. Today, she is considered one of the most skilled stars of her generation, gathering six Academy Award nominations under her belt. With a plethora of captivating projects in her filmography, Adams has awed both audiences and critics so far with her efforts. These are her must-see movies.

20 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Directed by Adam McKay

In this sports comedy, Adams steps into the shoes of the assistant of a highly successful number one NASCAR driver, Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell). The Adam McKay film centers on Ferrell's titular character, who has it all figured until a French Formula One champion (Sacha Baron Cohen) sets foot in the picture.

The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is hardly a masterwork. Still, the erratic McKay feature is an engaging and fun comedy, delivering what it promises and making for an entertaining time in front of the screen. Furthermore, it also features highly quotable lines some viewers may find appealing. While Adams doesn't play a huge role in this, she still makes it worth the while.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Release Date August 4, 2006 Director Adam McKay Cast Gary Cole, Will Ferrell, Jane Lynch, Jake Johnson, Jason Davis, Lorrie Bess Crumley Rating PG-13 Runtime 108

Watch on Hulu

19 'Sunshine Cleaning' (2008)

Directed by Christine Jeffs

Image via Overture Films

Directed by Christine Jeffs, Sunshine Cleaning has the actor at its center. It tells the story of a self-sabotaging mother named Rose who, in order to gain funds for her young son to attend private school, kicks off an unconventional biz with her untrustworthy sister, Norah (Emily Blunt), mostly involving the cleaning of crime scenes.

This charming comedy-drama written by Megan Holley is both quirky and dark, with delicious humor to keep audiences invested throughout. Sunshine Cleaning may not be Adams' best feature, but it stands out from the bunch due to its fun and unconventional narrative. The star's incredible performance, which is just as lovable as it is heartfelt, elevates it to higher grounds.

Sunshine Cleaning Release Date January 18, 2008 Director Christine Jeffs Cast Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Alan Arkin, Jason Spevack, Steve Zahn, Mary Lynn Rajskub Rating R Runtime 102

Watch on Prime Video

18 'Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Set in 1939 and starring Frances McDormand, Miss Pettigrew Lives For a Day follows a middle-aged London governess as she is unfairly fired from her job and attempts to find new employment. In the meantime, Miss Pettigrew gets the opportunity to experience the luxurious lifestyle and social circle of Adams' glamorous Delysia Lafosse, an American actress and singer.

Presented as a fascinating tribute to the Art Deco style, Miss Pettigrew Lives For a Day is a thoroughly elegant and captivating rom-com by Bharat Nalluri. With such talented actors in the lead roles, the heartwarming 2008 feel-good film delivers truly absorbing performances and an engaging period comedy storyline.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day Release Date March 7, 2008 Director Bharat Nalluri Cast Amy Adams, David Alexander, Clare Clifford, Christina Cole, Stephanie Cole, Beatie Edney Rating PG-13 Runtime 92

Rent on Apple TV

17 'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Image via Universal Studios

Based on a U.S. congressman's, Charlie Wilson's (Tom Hanks), covert dealings in Afghanistan and the unforeseen consequences of his efforts to help rebels in their battle with the Soviets, this biographical comedy is well worth checking. Adams wonderfully plays the crucial role of Bonnie Bach, Wilson's secretary and administrative assistant who accompanies him on many overseas trips.

Directed by Mike Nichols', the filmmaker's inventive final film is perhaps more fit for political enthusiasts. Nevertheless, it still makes for an intriguing fit for those keen on sophisticated narratives and social commentaries, as it provides a satirical, fast-paced spin on history. With a creative screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and fantastic performances, Charlie Wilson's War is well worth a watch.

Charlie Wilson's War Release Date December 19, 2007 Director Mike Nichols Cast Tom Hanks, Amy Adams, Julia Roberts, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Terry Bozeman, Brian Markinson Rating R Runtime 102

Watch on Max

16 'Big Eyes' (2014)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via The Weinstein Company

Directed by Tim Burton, the master of gothic film and television, Big Eyes is an unconventional biopic that follows 1950 pop artist Margaret Keane. When the artist's haunting acrylic paintings of kids with big, dark, round eyes rise in popularity, Margaret finds her work taken advantage of by her sales assistant husband (Christoph Waltz).

Big Eyes features an incredible title track by the beloved independent singer Lana Del Rey and a memorable central performance from Adams, who was terrific as usual. It is not the typical Burton feature. However, Big Eyes certainly manages to catch the audience's attention. The film sheds light on feminism and how powerful art can be in a truly inspiring way, especially considering that it is based on a true story.

Big Eyes Release Date December 24, 2014 Director Tim Burton Cast Krysten Ritter, Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Danny Huston, Vanessa Ross Rating PG-13 Runtime 105

Watch on Netflix

15 'Vice' (2018)

Directed by Adam McKay

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Christian Bale transformed himself to play Dick Cheney, a seemingly unremarkable bureaucrat who wielded immense power and altered the course of the nation and the world in ways still apparent today. Thanks to his astounding efforts, Bale was Oscar-nominated for his performance in the Adam McKay biographical comedy.

However, the acclaimed actor wasn't the only one to get his talents recognized. Adams was also Oscar-nominated that year for her supporting role in the movie, and rightfully so — this marked her sixth Academy Award nod. In the film, she co-starred with Bale for the third time (fun fact: both have been Oscar-nominated every time they partnered up), playing the wife of Bale's Dick Cheney, Lynne Cheney, to incredible results. Vice is a divisive feature, with many believing it is a "hot mess" and others finding it entertaining. Still, no matter what side one is on, there is no doubt that it is still worth checking for the top-notch performances.

Watch on Netflix

14 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

A genre in which the star has dipped her toes often, Julie & Julia is yet another worth-seeing biopic in Adams' filmography. In the Nora Ephron movie, the talented actor plays chef and author Julie Powell. The equally talented Meryl Streep, who was Academy Award-nominated for this, brings Julia Child to life. The movie depicts their separate individual journeys in the culinary world, which eventually intertwine when blogger Powell cooks all the recipes in Child's book.

The perfect film pick for foodies who enjoy movies about the art of culinary cooking, Julia & Julia provides audiences with a thoughtful portrayal of ascending careers in the field by contrasting the professional life of Child in her early years with the younger chef's. Overall, it is a delicious, feel-good movie with a stimulating story.

Julie & Julia Release Date August 6, 2009 Director Nora Ephron Cast Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond, Helen Carey Rating PG-13 Runtime 123

Watch on The CW

13 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It's not for no reason that Zack Snyder's Justice League is so much preferred to the previously released original feature. It is a far darker, more intense, and faithful adaptation of its source material, making for an overall more enjoyable and effective superhero movie experience. In the film, Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne teams up with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and other superpeople to make sure Superman's (Henry Cavill) sacrifice wasn't in vain.

With a runtime of four hours and two minutes, Snyder's fan-favorite film is among the longest superhero movies, taking first place at the top of the list. As always, Adams successfully showcases her talents while stepping into the shoes of the iconic, fearless, and determined fictional reporter.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Date May 18, 2021 Director Zack Snyder Cast Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons Rating R Runtime 242

Watch on Max

12 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Directed by Michael Patrick Jann

Image via New Line Cinema

1999's Drop Dead Gorgeous features the actor's memorable debut performance in a feature film, a small, ditzy role as a young girl named Leslie Miller. Directed by Michael Patrick Jann, this black comedy depicts a Minnesota small town's beauty pageant. When a contestant (Kirsten Dunst) stops at nothing to win, it takes a deadly turn.

After landing a part in the fun '90s mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, Adams went on to guest star in a variety of beloved television shows, including That '70s Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The Office. According to the actor, it was a surreal experience because she thought she "was never going to be in movies," much less a "movie star."

Buy on Amazon

11 'The Muppets' (2011)

Directed by James Robin

Image via Walt Disney

In this musical adventure comedy by James Bobin, a Muppet superfan must reunite the old squad with the help of his human brother (Jason Segel) and his girlfriend (Amy Adams) to save their studio from a greedy oil mogul. The Muppets is regarded as one of the most successful and memorable movies of 2011.

Fit for both younger and mature audiences, the family-friendly comedy was understandably a commercial success with a box office gross total nearly quadruple its $45 million budget. Critics seem to love it as well — one Rotten Tomatoes, the fun film features a 95% score, and many believe it to be the best muppet feature since the 1970s series and big screen debut.

The Muppets Release Date November 23, 2011 Director James Bobin Cast Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, Rashida Jones Rating PG Runtime 103

Watch on Disney+

10 'American Hustle' (2013)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

This R-rated crime drama is based on the ABSCAM scandal that took place in the 1970s and follows a man who indulges in forgery and loan-sharking, Irving Rosenfeld (Bale), as he finds himself smitten with Adams' charming con artist, Sydney Prosser. However, their lives take a drastic turn when both are caught in the act by FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper).

Somewhat of a star-studded disappointment, the 2013 feature American Hustle benefits greatly from its acting performances, even if the storytelling and execution fall short of expectations. Focusing on themes of jealousy and greed, the 2013 anarchic comedy analyzes how far ambition can take us. Adams and Bale were deservingly Oscar-nominated for this.

American Hustle Release Date December 3, 2013 Director David O. Russell Cast Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lawrence, Louis C.K. Rating R Runtime 129

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Directed by Tom Ford

Image via Focus Features.

A gorgeously shot and unconventional film, the visually pleasing Amy Adams-led mystery follows a Los Angeles gallerist who finds herself struggling with the fact that her second husband (Armie Hammer) is always away. In the meantime, Susan receives a manuscript from her first husband (Jake Gyllenhaal), whom she hasn't seen in years, and is forced to face her dark past.

Stylish, sharply written, and well-acted with a great soundtrack to match, this great 21st-century thriller examines dark truths and shines a light on themes of revenge, emotional release, and closure. Although A Single Man is Tom Ford's best feature — according to critics — Nocturnal Animals is a brilliant effort that surely does not disappoint.

Nocturnal Animals Release Date December 9, 2016 Director Tom Ford Cast Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Ellie Bamber Rating R Runtime 116 minutes

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Fighter' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This 2010 biographical sports drama movie stars Mark Wahlberg (who also produced), Christian Bale, Adams, and Melissa Leo. It centers around the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward (Wahlberg), and his half-brother Dicky Eklund, a former boxer (Bale).

Based on a true story, The Fighter makes for an engaging film featuring one of Adams' Academy Award-nominated performances and one of Bale's most explosive (the talented star took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar the following year). What is more, the oddly moving feature — an aspect some viewers might not initially expect — sheds a relevant light on the role and importance of family and career. It is perhaps David O. Russell's best picture to date.

The Fighter Release Date December 17, 2010 Director David O. Russell Cast Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo, Dendrie Taylor, Jack McGee Rating R Runtime 114

Watch on Netflix

7 'Junebug' (2005)

Directed by Phil Morrison

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Junebug saw Adams' big breakthrough. At 32, the skilled star earned the first out of six well-deserved Academy Award noms by playing Ashley, a heavily pregnant and deeply affectionate young woman. The movie follows newlywed art dealer Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz) and her husband George (Alessandro Nivola) as they make a quick stop to meet his family in North Carolina.

While Adams' character wasn't the protagonist, she managed to steal the spotlight and delight audiences with her warmth. Furthermore, this observant and sensitive slice-of-life movie makes for a quirky, realistic, bittersweet dramedy that will certainly leave those who like the genre enthralled. It is also not very predictable, even if it features a simplistic narrative.

Junebug Release Date August 3, 2005 Director Phil Morrison Cast Embeth Davidtz, David Kuhn, Alessandro Nivola, Alicia Van Couvering, Jerry Minor, Matt Besser Rating R Runtime 102

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While Enchanted's Giselle is not a Disney princess (but absolutely should be), Adams' efforts in the movie make her the queen of many people's hearts. The spellbinding feature follows a young maiden from the fairy-tale land of Andalasia. She is transported to modern-day New York City, where she falls in love with a divorce lawyer.

Kevin Lima's wholesome animation adventure comedy is among the best family-friendly films of the 2000s, as well as the best modernized fairy tales. Adams sweeps audiences off her feet with her undeniable charm. On top of that, the movie also sends valuable messages on romance and true love, making for an inspirational and touching watch, especially for kids.

Enchanted Release Date November 20, 2007 Director Kevin Lima Cast Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey Rating PG Runtime 107

Watch on Disney+

5 'Doubt' (2008)

Directed by John Patrick Shanley

Image via Miramax

With a top-notch ensemble cast featuring Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Viola Davis (the astounding actor's breakout role, for which she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Doubt follows a Catholic school principal who begins questioning a priest's ambiguous relationships with one of their troubled students.

Elevated by the talents it features — four tour de force performances by some of the most talented actors of all time — this period drama makes for an unforgettable and intense watch viewers won't want to miss. Adams was, too, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her impeccable efforts in Doubt.

Doubt Release Date February 27, 2008 Director John Patrick Shanley Cast Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Alice Drummond, Audrie Neenan Rating PG-13 Runtime 104

Watch on SHOWTIME

4 'Catch Me If You Can' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks SKG

While Adams had previously gathered recognition and acclaim for her role in Junebug, Catch Me If You Can was her first major part. The Steven Spielberg Leonardo DiCaprio-led crime biography follows Frank, a former who previously passed as a doctor, lawyer, and pilot, as he is searched for FBI agent Carl (Tom Hanks).

Catch Me If You Can's cleverly written script and engaging pacing have viewers on the edge of their seats; it is perfect lighthearted entertainment for a Sunday afternoon, elevated by the strong performances it features, including Adams' Brenda Strong. Without a doubt one of Spielberg's very best and most personal movies, the 2002 feature deals with themes of loneliness and identity, delivering a profound but entertaining story.

Catch Me If You Can Release Date December 25, 2002 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams Rating PG-13 Runtime 141

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Master' (2012)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Seven Screen Studio

To no one's surprise, Paul Thomas Anderson's The Master is also one of Adams' most acclaimed features, and the actress also earned an Oscar nod for it. With Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, this historical drama depicts a Naval veteran's life after arriving home from war. When he is having a difficult time adjusting to non-military life, Freddie finds solace in Lancaster Dodd (scene-stealer Hoffman), the leader of a new "religion" he forms after World War II.

Perfectly meditating on how humankind always attempts to add a sense of meaning to their lives and exposing the exploitation of those vulnerable by those in power, The Master is a thought-provoking film that will stick with audiences after the credit rolls. Aided by incredible acting, Paul Thomas Anderson's visually alluring feature is worth taking a look at.

the master Release Date September 7, 2012 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Price Carson, Mike Howard, Sarah Shoshana David, Bruce Goodchild, Matt Hering Rating R Runtime 137

Watch on Max

2 'Her' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Her marks Adams and Phoenix's second collaboration. The fascinating science fiction movie follows Theodore on a self-discovery journey after his long-term relationship comes to an end. When the character meets his new highly advanced, artificially intelligent virtual assistant (voiced by Scarlett Johansson), he finds himself inevitably experiencing different emotions.

Be it its incredible cinematography and world-building or touching, well-written screenplay, Spike Jonze's incredible movie is undeniably great for plenty of reasons. However, the way it explores loneliness and isolation is at the top of the list. While Phoenix is the true star of the film, Adams plays her small part wonderfully, ultimately reminding her close friend just how essential and beautiful human connection is.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Arrival' (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Arrival may not feature Adams' career-making performance. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that it is among her best and most intriguing features. The Denis Villeneuve science fiction film (among the best sci-fi of all time) blends mystery and sci-fi elements to phenomenal results. It tells the story of a linguist who joins forces with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms.

Arguably one of the most intelligent films ever done, this Best Picture Academy Award nominee is a must-see for all science fiction enthusiasts. Its powerful narrative and masterful direction make it stand out from the bunch; it provides an unexpected look at life, hope, and the inevitable pain of loss. At the same time, the stunning piece of filmmaking offers audiences a valuable social commentary on humankind's questionable demeanor in the face of adversity — especially regarding the unknown.

Arrival Release Date November 11, 2016 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien, Tzi Ma Rating PG-13 Runtime 116 minutes

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: 10 Nominees Who Were 'Robbed' of the Oscar, According to Twitter