The Big Picture Amy Adams to star in At the Sea, a film by filmmakers Mundruczo & Weber, known for Pieces of a Woman.

Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, has a diverse filmography, including Man of Steel.

Hammerstone Studios produces At the Sea, known for Boy Kills World and Don't Move.

Amy Adams will play the lead in At the Sea, a new film by acclaimed filmmakers Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber, who were behind films like Pieces of a Woman and White God. Adams plays Laura, who returns home after going through rehabilitation. She stays at the family's holiday beach home but must readjust to the complicated life she left behind. She begins the next chapter of her life without her career, which made her famous and rich and gave her identity. Production is set to start in Boston in June.

Adams is a six-time Academy Award nominee with an extensive filmography spanning film and television. She's best known for films like Leap Year and Man of Steel where she played Lois Lane alongside Henry Cavill's Superman. On television, she had roles in popular shows from the late 90s and early 2000s, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed, and That 70s Show. She starred in Sharp Objects for HBO in 2018. Adams recently wrapped Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun and will be seen next on Nightbitch by filmmaker Marielle Heller.

About Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber

The husband-wife Hungarian duo is the creative force behind Pieces of a Woman, a film that got Vanessa Kirby her first Oscar nomination in 2020. The pregnancy drama is based on the couple's real-life story of miscarriage. It also starred Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Fails, and Ellen Burstyn. The couple has collaborated on other projects, like the 2014 drama White God, which won the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes in 2014. Mundruczó directed the pilot episode of The Crowded Room, which starred Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried for Apple TV+.

At the Sea is produced by Hammerstone Studios, Ryder Picture Company, and AR Content. Hammerstone is behind Bill Skarsgård's Boy Kills World, which opens in theaters on April 26. In the film, Skarsgard stars as Boy, a deaf person who goes on a vengeance mission after his family is killed.

They are also behind Don't Move, a horror-thriller starring Finn Wittrock and Kelly Asbille. In the film, a seasoned serial killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent while the two of them are isolated deep in the forest. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. Netflix acquired the film for global distribution, but a release date has yet to be announced. Both films boast Sam Raimi as an executive producer.

Boy Kills World A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Moritz Mohr Cast Bill Skarsgard , Famke Janssen , Jessica Rothe , Michelle Dockery , Brett Gelman , Isaiah Mustafa , Yayan Ruhian , Nicholas Crovetti Runtime 115 Minutes

