Amy Adams to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Nightbitch’ — And Wait ‘Til You Hear the Premise

Amy Adams is teaming with Megan Ellison‘s Annapurna Pictures to produce an adaptation of Rachel Yoder‘s upcoming novel Nightbitch that will be developed as a starring vehicle for the six-time Oscar-nominated actress.

Exposing the absurd and feral truths of motherhood, Nightbitch is described as a darkly comedic story about an unnamed woman and former artist who is thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, who becomes increasingly worried that she may be turning into a dog.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Yoder’s debut novel will be published next summer by Doubleday, and that Annapurna won an auction for the rights. Adams and Stacy O’Neil will produce Nightbitch for Bond Group Entertainment, while Ellison will executive produce with Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Sammy Scher. Yoder will adapt her own book and serve as an executive producer as well.

The project reminds me of Marianna Palka‘s 2017 indie Bitch, which found the filmmaker playing a stay-at-home mom in the L.A. suburbs who has a breakdown and makes a failed suicide attempt before taking on the persona of a dog, leaving her husband (Jason Ritter) unprepared for parenthood. We’ll see if Nightbitch has anything in common with that film, or whether it’ll take a different approach to such a wild premise.

Adams has already starred in four Annapurna movies — The Master, American Hustle and Vice, all of which brought her Oscar nominations, plus Spike Jonze‘s unlikely romance Her, which is my favorite among the quartet. She was also nominated for Junebug, Doubt and The Fighter, and frankly, I’m still surprised she wasn’t nominated for her turn in Arrival.

Up next for Adams is Joe Wright‘s pulpy thriller The Woman in the Window and Ron Howard‘s drama Hillbilly Elegy, which is believed to be a major awards contender this year. She’ll also return as Lois Lane in Justice League: The Snyder Cut, which is finally coming to HBO next year. To watch an early teaser trailer, click here.