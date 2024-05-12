The Big Picture Amy Adams stars in the upcoming horror/comedy Nightbitch as a woman who takes a surreal domestic turn in her life.

Produced by a strong team including Adams herself, the film will see theatrical release on December 6, 2024.

Director Marielle Heller praises Adams' performance, describing her portrayal as fierce, funny, dark, and complex.

Actress Amy Adams is starring in 2024’s upcoming horror/comedy Nightbitch, with Searchlight Pictures releasing the first poster today for Mother's Day. The film will follow a woman, played by Adams, who takes a break in her career to become a stay-at-home mom. Soon after, her life will take a turn into the surreal. Nightbitch is being produced by Anne Carey p.g.a., Marielle Heller p.g.a., Sue Naegle p.g.a., Christina Oh, Stacy O’Neil, and Amy Adams herself. Production for Nightbitch began in October 2022. Originally destined for a streaming release on Hulu, Searchlight Pictures announced that the film is slated for theatrical release at the end of the year, on December 6, 2024.

In July 2020, the film rights to Rachel Yoder’s source material, also titled Nightbitch, were acquired by Annapurna Pictures, with Amy Adams attached to star and produce. Nightbitch is written and directed by Marielle Heller, director of projects such as 2015’s The Diary of a Teenage Girl and 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Heller is also an actress, having appeared in The Lonely Island’s 2016 feature film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and in the successful 2020 miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. Alongside Adams, Nightbitch stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper.

‘Nightbitch’ Reveals a Disheveled Amy Adams in New Poster

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The poster shows leading lady Adams staring slightly off from the camera, appearing displeased and ragged. She has visible dirt on her face and arms and seems uncomfortable in some way. Below the film's title, the bright and bold text reads "Motherhood is a bitch," lending to the project’s subject matter and Adams’ role in the movie. Due to Nightbitch’s winter release date, it feels unlikely that too many details will be released at this time. The movie, however, is based on Yoder’s text of the same name, which fans who are desperate for details might find worth reading.

Speaking with IndieWire on Adams’ performance in Nightbitch, Heller said:

“She’s incredible, I mean, we all know Amy Adams is incredible. She’s been nominated for a million Academy Awards. She’s amazing, but she really is special in this movie and I’m just so excited for the world to see her. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen from her before. She’s fierce and funny and dark and complicated and it’s good.”

Adams is no stranger to the darker side of cinema, with 2021’s The Woman in the Window showing the actress’ chops when it comes to playing a tortured stay-at-home mom. Directed by Joe Wright, the film was not one of Adams’ highest-rated ventures, receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score of 25%. Although she has never won, Adams has been nominated for six Academy Awards. Adams has received five Best Supporting Actress nominations and one Best Actress nomination for her work in 2005’s Junebug, 2008’s Doubt, 2010’s The Fighter, 2012’s The Master, 2013’s American Hustle, and 2018’s Vice.

Adams can be seen in The Woman in the Window, streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates about Nightbitch.

