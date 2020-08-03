Amy Adams Thriller ‘The Woman in the Window’ Heading to Netflix

Well, I can’t say I didn’t see this one coming. Netflix is in negotiations to acquire Joe Wright‘s long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window starring six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams.

Its streaming fate was practically sealed the moment Disney inherited the the film from Fox, only to shut down Elizabeth Gabler‘s Fox 2000 division, though the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped matters. In the end, it seems that Disney execs simply decided to cut their losses and take a page out of Paramount’s playbook by making a deal with Netflix, since The Woman in the Window wouldn’t have been a great fit for its family-friendly streaming service Disney+, or even Hulu. The studio was simply better off generating some quick cash with a sale to a rival streamer, where I expect the film will find a sizable audience.

Oscar winners Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore co-star alongside Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Wyatt Russell, Fred Hechinger and Tracy Letts, the latter of whom also wrote the script.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush produced the adaptation of A.J. Finn‘s (aka Dan Mallory) bestselling novel, which follows agoraphobic child psychologist Anna Fox (Adams), who lives alone in a suburban New York brownstone she’s afraid to leave. Her only real social interaction takes place online, and she spends her days popping pills, drinking wine, and watching old movies — and her neighbors. The plot kicks in when she witnesses a shocking act of violence next door, leaving her unsure of what to do or who to trust. It’s supposed to be very “Rear Window meets Gone Girl,” so make of that description what you will.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the film is finished and could come out this year, though Netflix has yet to assign it a release date since the deal isn’t quite done yet. The Woman in the Window was originally slated to open on Oct. 4, 2019 before being delayed to May 15, 2020. Of course, the pandemic got in the way of those plans and the movie was taken off the calendar indefinitely. Click here to watch the trailer, which Netflix will no doubt recut itself closer to release.