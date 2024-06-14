The Big Picture Amy Poehler's performance in Are You Here showcases her versatility, transitioning from comedy to a nuanced dramatic role.

It can often be a challenge for actors coming off the success of a popular television show to reinvent their persona and show their range. It’s been interesting to watch the careers of actors like Bryan Cranston and Peter Dinklage in the wake of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, respectively, as they have seemingly made a conscious effort to avoid comparisons with their iconic characters. However, that same challenge has never really applied to Amy Poehler, who has appeared in many comedic projects — including the recently released Inside Out 2 — both before and after her successful run as Lesley Knope on Parks and Recreation. Although she’s often cited as one of the funniest actors of her generation, Poehler gave a surprisingly nuanced dramatic performance in the 2014 dramedy, Are You Here.

Are You Here was the cinematic directorial debut of Matthew Weiner, who earned significant acclaim for his creation of the hit AMC historical drama Mad Men. While Weiner’s television sensibilities led to a uniquely disjointed film that didn’t fit within the standard format of a dysfunctional family drama, Are You Here is often just as sharply funny and painfully sad as any of the best episodes of Mad Men. While it was a surprisingly ambitious project, Poehler’s strong performance suggests that her full range as an actress had been underutilized until that point.

What Is 'Are You Here' About?

Are You Here is an odd courtroom dramedy that shows a dysfunctional family fighting to take control of their inherited assets. While he has never had any greater ambitions beyond spending his free time smoking cannabis, the eccentric hippie Ben Baker (Zach Galifianakis) begins to have a breakdown after learning that his father has died, thus making him heir to the family farm, general store, and most of his monetary assets. Ben enlists the help of his best friend Steve Dallas (Owen Wilson), a womanizing weather forecaster, to drive him to the funeral and help him in the grieving process. Unfortunately, Ben’s plans to start fulfilling his father’s legacy are met with a snag when his sister Terry Coulter (Poehler) threatens to intervene. Terry begins to raise serious questions about her brother’s sanity, which could have ramifications for the rest of his life. She even contests the will, forcing Ben to get a psychological evaluation.

Are You Here works as an effective piece of satire because each character is motivated by both empathy and selfishness. Steve does seem to have genuine compassion for Ben, but reveals his financial motivations once he entrusts himself with protecting the family fortune from Terry. The dispute between Ben and Steve grows more hostile when Steve develops feelings for Ben's stepmother, Angela (Laura Ramsey), and then Ben sleeps with her after she tries to console him during a depressive episode. While Terry is certainly holding on to some childhood animosity towards her brother, she does seem to care about his well-being and worries that the responsibility of controlling the family assets may cause him to slip deeper into his mental health crisis. Poehler shows that while Terry is concerned about how her family’s actions will be perceived by the public, the personal livelihood of Ben matters more.

Amy Poehler's Terry Is a Challenging Character in 'Are You Here'

Amy Poehler has a challenging role in Are You Here, in that she has to change the audience’s perspective of Terry. Initially, Terry appears to be the antithesis of Steve. Although Steve encourages Ben to move forward in life at a gradual pace without being overly ambitious, Terry insists that he needs to set up a concrete plan for his future. While her words are harsh and sometimes rude, they prove to be exactly what Ben needs to hear. In their father’s absence, Terry is the only mentor figure that Ben has left. Poehler does a great job of showing the burden that the family tragedy has on her; while she tries to be as supportive as she can, she knows that she cannot occupy the place in Ben’s heart that his father had.

At times, Terry's behavior makes little sense to Steve, but that's because he's trying to distort her actions to appeal to Ben. Even though Terry wants to tear down the store and replace it, it's not out of anger towards their father. Terry is the first one to admit the truth about Ben's affair with Angela to Steve, helping ensure that everyone is honest with each other. In a film about the complexities of family disputes, Are You Here grants sympathy to all of its characters, and throughout the course of the film we see that Terry is hardly the monster she's initially made out to be.

'Are You Here' Benefits From Matthew Weiner’s Unique Writing Style

Mad Men’s best seasons drew praise for their quick-witted, snarky dialogue and series of exciting plot twists. While the stakes are far more personal, Are You Here inherits the same kinetic energy of Mad Men. The courtroom scenes are sharply written, combining legal minutia with personal insults traded between family members. Weiner revels in the fact that none of his characters have serious legal experience, and are thus novices when it comes to making a solid case. This adds some lighthearted instances in the otherwise serious moments of family drama and helps to make the entire cast of characters more vulnerable.

As Mad Men reached its series finale, the show got far more contemplative as Don Draper (Jon Hamm) began to fear what he would do in a world of rapidly changing advertising techniques. Are You Here has a similarly profound quality when tackling the theme of family legacy. Both Terry and Ben begin to wonder what their father would do in their situation; while they understand he would want their actions to be civil, they can’t help but descend into the same petty arguments that had dominated their lives. Weiner even inserts some strange imagery of wooden horses towards the very end that reflects upon the theme of a childhood sense of innocence that has been lost.

'Are You Here' Shows a Different Side of Amy Poehler

In what was a dramatic shift from her previous work, Amy Poehler proved in Are You Here that she could extinguish her traditional charisma. While her erratic characters in Mean Girls and Wet Hot American Summer were compelling and fun to watch, Terry is stuck in the uncomfortable position of having to be the “adult in the room.” Are You Here also indicated a significant shift in Poehler's filmography, which saw Poehler writing and directing the films Moxie and Wine Country. While the legacy of Parks and Recreation will inevitably follow her for her entire career, Poehler proved in Are You Here that she had matured as an artist and comedian, and the film remains an underrated gem in Poehler's illustrious career.

Are You Here is streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi