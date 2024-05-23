Amy Poehler has become one of the entertainment industry’s most beloved comedians of the 21st century. Through her work on television, ranging from her starring role as Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation to her many cameo outings, as well as her work as a writer and executive producer, Poehler has earned a place as a true icon of the small screen. However, her career in film has been just as impressive.

Appearing in everything from some of the most iconic comedies of the century to lending her vocal talents to Oscar-winning animated classics and even co-starring in some features that she directed, Poehler’s cinematic exploits are worthy of celebration. While she has amassed dozens of credits throughout a filmography spanning back to the late 1990s, these movies stand as her very best thus far.

10 'Wine Country' (2019)

Directed by Amy Poehler

Something of an SNL reunion, Wine Country is a Netflix feel-good comedy from 2019 that saw Amy Poehler direct and star alongside a supporting cast including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey. One of the best elements about the film is that each of the actresses clearly enjoyed making the movie, with the film floating along with a light and accessible vibrancy that revels in good spirits and friendship.

It tracks the friendship between six women as they travel to Napa Valley to celebrate the 50th birthday of one of them. Throughout the weekend getaway, each of the women reveals the personal battles they are struggling with. It received mixed reviews from critics and perhaps isn’t as outrageously hilarious as fans of the actresses may expect. Still, the chemistry between them gives Wine Country a sincere sweetness, and its refreshing focus on women without any needless romantic subplots is a welcome turn.

9 'Horton Hears a Who' (2008)

Directed by Jimmy Hayward & Steve Martino

An underrated animated adventure from an era that produced several instant family classics, Horton Hears a Who! thrives as a wonderful adaptation of the Dr. Seuss story that maintains the author’s trademark aura. With Jim Carrey and Steve Carell leading the voice talent, it follows a friendly elephant who discovers the city of Whoville on a speck of dust and agrees to carry the minuscule civilization to safety. However, his endeavor grows complicated as disbelieving jungle dwellers try to target the speck.

Poehler is part of the ensemble as the voice of Sally O’Mally-McDodd, the wife of the Mayor of Whoville, who mothers one son and 96 daughters. It's a short but meaningful role, and Poehler shares a wonderful chemistry with Carell. Indeed, while the Blue Sky Studios film boasts pleasant animation, a heartfelt character dynamic, and an engaging and whimsical story, its greatest strength is its voice cast. Horton Hears a Who! features a remarkable ensemble, including Will Arnett, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Isla Fisher, and even the legendary Carol Burnett.

8 'Sisters' (2016)

Directed by Jason Moore

Another ensemble of SNL stars and starlets, Sisters exploits the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the peak of their comedic powers as they embrace the glory of arrested development and coming-of-age chaos. It focuses on two step-sisters who, upon learning that their parents are selling their old home, decide to throw one final party with their former classmates, attempting to recapture their youth and distract themselves from the life issues they should be confronting.

While it is easy to liken to similarly smutty comedies that coast on crude humor and hijinks, Sisters digs a little deeper into issues of the passing of time and middle-aged angst with impressive insight. It also enables Poehler and Fey to recapture the superb chemistry that has made them such a perfect pairing throughout their careers. The pair is explosive together, with Fey as the unrestrained Kate and Poehler as the straight-laced Maura.

7 'Monsters vs. Aliens' (2009)

Directed by Rob Letterman & Conrad Vernon

A star-studded animated feature, Monsters vs. Aliens offers a buoyant and amusing spectacle as a referential sci-fi comedy armed with no small amount of mischief. It follows a woman who, after being struck by a meteorite on her wedding day, grows exponentially to become a giant and is held in captivity with other mutants and monsters. When an evil alien mastermind attacks Earth, the government turns to the monsters to work as a team and save the planet.

Poehler voices the computer used by Gallaxher (Rainn Wilson), the alien antagonist who plans to conquer the world. Other notable voice actors include Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogen, Hugh Laurie, and Will Arnett, while plenty of other A-listers filled out the supporting roles. Monsters vs. Aliens went on to become a hit at the box office and still stands as a light-hearted and fun-filled marriage of old-school science-fiction and family adventure.

6 'Moxie' (2021)

Directed by Amy Poehler

The sharpest of her directorial efforts thus far, Moxie stands as a landmark achievement for Poehler, who directed, produced, and played a significant role in the film. A comedy-drama with a keen sense for modern social issues, it follows a shy 16-year-old girl, Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who publishes an anonymous zine confronting sexism at her school after being inspired by a new friend and her mother’s rebellious, feminist past.

Accessible, timely, and easy to enjoy, the film can be decried by the hypercritical for lacking the punch its themes may demand. Still, no one can deny Moxie's effectiveness and charm as a sweet coming-of-age story with a litany of endearing characters. Among the best of them is Poehler’s Lisa, Vivian’s mother, who shares a loving but complicated relationship with her daughter. The Netflix original film stands as one of the best teen movies released in recent years and a testament to Poehler's talent both on screen and behind the camera.

5 'They Came Together' (2014)

Directed by David Wain

A simple and formulaic rom-com that finds many golden moments embedded within its cozy and familiar story, They Came Together offers a sincere enemies-to-lovers tale with Poehler and Paul Rudd in the starring roles. It follows the unlikely romance that blooms between the owner of a small, independent candy store and the corporate suit assigned with shutting down her business. Needless to say, their initial hostilities soon ease as they develop complicated feelings for one another.

Freewheeling with its comedy instincts and unafraid of embracing an erratic silliness, They Came Together breaks the mold with its sensational stars and exuberant and introspective, self-aware japes. Effectively a parody with enough grace to still present a rewarding rom-com romp, it is jam-packed with targeted and specific jokes perfect for lovers of the genre to enjoy. Poehler and Rudd are spectacular together, more than elevating an otherwise simplistic story.

4 'Blades of Glory' (2007)

Directed by Josh Gordon & Will Speck

A comedy hit upon release, Blades of Glory may have somewhat faded from memory in the years since, but it remains a spirited sporting spoof that warrants many cackles and even some laugh-out-loud hysterics. It follows two rival figure skaters who are barred from men’s events after brawling on the podium. Reluctantly, they become teammates to exploit a loophole in their suspensions and compete together as an all-male duo.