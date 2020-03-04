Watch Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones Take a Lie Detector Test, Talk ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion

One of the best ideas to come out of the “outside-the-box” interview format over the last few years is surely Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, and in the latest installment they’ve put Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones under the gun. The two are ostensibly promoting Poehler’s animated FOX series Duncanville, but in practice this is an incredibly funny and endearing conversation between two co-stars who actually are BFFs in real life.

If you’ve never watched one of these, it goes like this: Poehler takes a lie detector test with Jones asking questions, then the two trade places, with a professional scoring each person’s test. The result can be more comedy-oriented, or can get uncomfortable when some tougher questions are asked. In this installment, Poehler emphatically reveals whether she’d return for a Parks and Recreation reunion and is asked whether there’s a Parks and Rec group text chain without Jones on it. She’s also asked about her time on SNL and at the Weekend Update desk, while riffing on the fact that she owns a wine shop in Brooklyn.

Conversely, Jones talks about her time at Harvard, her love of dancing, who’s a better boss Michael Scott or Leslie Knope, and who she’d rather be stranded on an island with Poehler or Chris Pratt.

This is a delightful way to spend 15 minutes of your day (the perfect length for a lunch break), and it’s abundantly clear that in addition to their onscreen chemistry as Leslie and Ann on Parks and Rec, a truly close friendship also blossomed behind the scenes between these two incredibly talented actresses. Check it out below.