For a couple of years now, Spider-Man writer-director, Jon Watts has been quietly working on a significant non-Marvel project. The project was announced to have gone into production in 2021 with frequent collaborative power duo George Clooney and Brad Pitt unveiled as its main cast. Until now, there had been no additional update on the project. Now Deadline is reporting that development on the movie is still alive and advancing as the project has added another powerhouse to its cast, with Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Ryan set to join Clooney and Pitt in the mystery feature.

Not much has been revealed about the film's plot other than it will be a thriller centered on two major characters described as "lone-wolf fixers" whose paths cross after they are assigned to the same job. Details on Ryan's character were also not revealed as Apple continues to keep tight-lipped. However, going by how nicely the casting is coming along, the mystery project is shaping up to be one that will be worth the wait. The rights to this mystery thriller were tightly contested with media giants including Netflix, Lionsgate, Amazon, Universal, and Sony all scrambling to get their hands on the story, but it was Apple who emerged victorious.

Ryan has diligently worked her way to become the in-demand actress that she is today. She earned her breakthrough with a compelling performance as a troubled mom in Ben Affleck's 2007 crime thriller, Gone Baby Gone which earned her a slew of Awards and nominations including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She's since been committed to proving that her performance was no fluke. She was a part of the ensemble cast of the Academy Award-winning film, Birdman (2014) which earned her and the cast a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Some of her other best-known films include Bridge of Spies, Beautiful Boy, Lost Girls, Changeling, and Jack Goes Boating. More recently, she wrapped up filming for the highly-anticipated comedy horror film Beau Is Afraid which will be released theatrically in April 2023.

This new unnamed project will serve to reunite Ryan with Apple as she is set to feature in the streamer's upcoming series, Sugar alongside Colin Farrell. Ryan is fairly active on the TV scene, she recently appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Hulu's hit mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building.

In addition to starring, Clooney and Pitt will equally serve as producers on this new project via their respective production houses Smokehouse Pictures, and Plan B Entertainment with Grant Heslov and Dianne McGunigle tagging along. Given Watt's impressive track record with his writing and directing of the Spider-Man films including the box-office hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is every reason to anticipate this new project with much excitement. He is set to write, direct and produce the thriller. Keep watching this space for timely updates on this project as it develops.