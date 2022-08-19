Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.

Sugar is an Apple Studios production created by Mark Protosevich. Protosevich is known for helping pen the screenplays of I Am Legend, Thor, and Spike Lee's Oldboy remake. Fernando Meirelles, the Oscar-nominated director of The Constant Gardener, Blindness, and The Two Popes, is set to direct Apple TV+'s upcoming series. Meirelles will also serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich.

Ryan is perhaps best known for her portrayal of distraught mother Helene McCready in Gone Baby Gone, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Since her star-making performance in Gone Baby Gone, Ryan has appeared in many acclaimed films including Changeling, Jack Goes Boating, Birdman, Bridge of Spies, Beautiful Boy, and Lost Girls. Ryan currently stars as Jan in Hulu's hit comedy-mystery series, Only Murders in the Building. Ryan will next be seen in Ari Aster's latest outing, Disappointment Blvd., opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Between Ryan and her two currently announced co-stars, Sugar seems to have quite the talent attached to it. Farrell is a critically-lauded actor who is most known for starring in the films Phone Booth, In Bruges, Horrible Bosses, The Lobster, and most recently this year's The Batman. Farrell stars in the new film Thirteen Lives, which is now streaming on Prime Video, and is next set to appear in the films The Banshees of Inisherin and Love Child, as well as an untitled Batman series. In addition to The Sandman, Howell-Baptiste is known for appearing in the shows The Good Place, Barry, and Killing Eve, and can be seen in the upcoming films Mr. Harrigan's Phone and She Taught Love.

It was previously reported that Apple TV+ outbid Netflix for Sugar. This is the second show to result from a collaboration between Apple TV+ and executive producer Kinberg, following the sci-fi series Invasion, which was co-created by Kinberg. Genre Films, Kinberg's production company, is behind Sugar. Sugar is just one of many shows to be recently given a series order by Apple TV+. Apple TV+'s other upcoming shows include biographical drama Ferrari, science fiction miniseries Metropolis, fantasy adventure reboot Time Bandits, and an untitled Damien Chazelle drama series.

Not many more details about Sugar are currently known, but stay tuned at Collider for more details.