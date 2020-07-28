‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Return of Some Seriously Great TV

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 2 now has a trailer and a premiere date (it’s sooner than you think!), and both serve as a reminder that this lowfi Food Network show was one of the best things to come out of this pandemic.

In the early days of quarantine, Food Network reached out to Schumer and her acclaimed chef husband Chris Fischer to see if they’d want to make a cooking show from their home. They obliged, and the result was Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. It’s literally just Chris and Amy in their kitchen cooking, with the comedian proving a little less skilled in the culinary ways than her husband. But what really makes this show joyous and relatable is how organically it captures what it’s like to cook as a couple. The jokes, the flirtation, the frustration – it’s all there, and Schumer and Fischer make it a delight to watch.

You might also just learn something, as Fischer proves extremely skilled at basically just throwing together delicious-looking meals out of nowhere. He’s not one of those “plan everything out to a T” chefs. No, he’s the kind who has a mysterious pot cooking on a back burner because he felt inspired to make something else on the spot.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 2 premieres on Food Network on August 17th, and you can watch the first trailer right now. And if you’re unfamiliar, catch up on Season 1 episodes on Food Network ASAP. Seriously, it’s an extremely fun show that will bring you some semblance of joy.

And while you’re at it, I highly recommend the HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy as an emotional chronicle of a relationship, pregnancy, and creation of a stand-up special.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDL_p1fp-Sy/