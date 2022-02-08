Hulu has just released a new trailer and poster for the Amy Schumer-led series Life & Beth, giving us a first look at the introspective ensemble comedy that takes on trauma and learning how to build a life. The series will follow Beth (Schumer), whose life looks perfect — on the surface. She impresses everyone she grew up with, achieving great success as a wine distributor. In addition to her successful career, she is in a long-term relationship with a successful guy. Together they live in Manhattan, playing out a seemingly ideal life. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to look inwards, she is forced to engage with a past part of her life that she had previously suppressed. And in doing so, she changes her life forever.

The series will feature flashbacks to Beth's teen self, paired with her current ongoing journey to become who she truly wants to be. She will learn to live a more intentional, grounded life while coming to terms with her traumatic past. The new trailer teases at this upheaval, featuring comedic moments of collapse and learning — from Beth assuring her friends of an amicable breakup as her ex tosses a potted tree around the walled-off office lobby to her cuddling up to a soon-to-be eaten bunny on a farm. Beth will have to face herself and her life thus far to carve out a new future.

In addition to Schumer, Life & Beth also stars indie darling Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young as teenage Beth, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti (Tick, Tick...BOOM!), Larry Owens, Atypical's Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Life & Beth': Hulu Reveals First Images and Release Date for Amy Schumer and Michael Cera Series

Life & Beth is written, directed, executive-produced, and starring Amy Schumer. The series is executive-produced by fellow series star Kevin Kane. Additionally, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul also executive produce. The series is produced by Endeavor Content. Life & Beth will consist of 10 episodes, to be released all at once.

You can catch the teaser trailer below, along with the new poster for the series, which features Schumer as Beth, face tilted horizontally, looking up at a glass of drinkable white wine, the focal point of her profession and a key part of the new series.

The series will premiere on Hulu starting March 18.

'The Dropout' Trailer Reveals Amanda Seyfried as Disgraced Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes in New Hulu Series The Hulu miniseries premieres on March 3rd.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email