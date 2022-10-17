The Prime Video acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end soon with its Season 5, but that shouldn’t suggest that the showrunners are going to stop working. In fact, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have already opened a casting call for their upcoming new show, which so far has no title – or the title just hasn’t been disclosed yet. The “untitled ballet show” is recruiting male and female ballet dancers of several ages, which already provides a pretty clear idea of the upcoming series’ theme.

The casting call suggests that the Palladinos’ upcoming show will have the ballet world as the main setting, and it’s pretty safe to bet on that. Not only because of the new series’ casting call, but also because the screenwriting couple already had a go at the subject in 2012, when Sherman-Palladino co-created the ballet series Bunheads, which had a short life on ABC Family (which has since gotten rebranded Freeform). Also, the couple’s most famous show, Gilmore Girls, featured a ballet teacher among its colorful supporting characters, and her classes were often featured in episodes.

Also suggested by the casting call are the types of characters we can expect to see on the untitled ballet show. The call sheet invites young and adult male and female dancers between the ages of 12 and 40 years old. In addition, the April through November 2023 rehearsal and shooting schedule could indicate that the show will premiere in late 2023 or 2024. The casting process starts this November both in person and through video.

The Palladinos are known for telling slice-of-life stories with a cast of characters that quickly become as beloved by audiences as the main characters. This was especially true in the flagship WB (Now The CW) network series Gilmore Girls, but it can be said about their other creations as well. Together, Amy and Daniel Palladino have earned 10 Emmys, and have been nominated for countless awards.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is their current project and their most critically acclaimed series. It tells the story of a female comedian that has to fight misogyny and break paradigms in order to do what she loves – stand-up comedy – in the late 50s and early 60s and eventually headline her own shows. Season 4 premiered earlier this year, and the fifth and final season is yet to get a release date.

Further details of the “untitled ballet series” are yet to be announced. You can check out the call sheet below:

Check out the trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel below: