The Big Picture The upcoming film Back to Black is a feature-length biopic about Amy Winehouse's life, set to be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The film will explore Winehouse's rise to fame, her musical genius, and her untimely death at the age of 27.

Back to Black joins a long list of successful music biopics released in the 21st century, promising to captivate fans and critics alike.

Set to bring Amy Winehouse's story to the big screen, the upcoming film Back to Black — named after the late songstress' 2006 album and single of the same name — is the only feature-length biopic project about Winehouse's life that has progressed beyond the development stage. Although the 2015 documentary Amy provided an in-depth look into the "Rehab" singer's life, a biographical movie is something that several studios have been eyeing since Winehouse's sudden death in 2011.

With Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) serving as the film's director, based on a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), moviegoers will soon get a glimpse into the iconic artist's life and career, from her early days as a jazz musician to her spectacular rise to fame. To heighten the anticipation for the upcoming film, Studiocanal has unveiled a new image showing Marisa Abela (Industry) as the Grammy-winning icon.

Besides the new image, Studiocanal has also announced the following release dates for Back to Black. The film will launch in the U.K. and Poland cinemas on April 12 and April 18 in Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, Focus Features will reportedly soon announce the U.S. release date. Though we don't currently have a trailer for the upcoming biopic, which we're sure is coming soon enough, the film promises to give viewers a look at the singer's life and a backstage pass to see what she saw and "feel what she felt” throughout her journey.

In addition to highlighting Winehouse's ascent to fame, Back to Black is expected to chronicle her life's highs and lows, as well as her untimely death at the age of 27. Of course, an artist known for her musical genius, Back to Black will also feature the singer's critically acclaimed singles like "You Know I'm No Good" and the titular "Back to Black." Apart from Abela starring as the iconic singer, Lady Chatterley's Lover's Jack O'Connell joins the cast as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil. The film also enlists the names of Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse-Collins, and Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse.

‘Back to Black’ Joins a Number of Music Biopics Released in the 21st Century

Image via Studiocanal

A promising biopic that is poised to tell a legendary singer's story, Back to Black is the latest addition to the music biopics that have been released over the past years. Even though a few were a complete failure in terms of critical and commercial success, some features have managed to win over both critics and audiences, including Control, Bohemian Rhapsody, Respect, Elvis, and Rocketman, to name a few. And with the release of Back to Black approaching, it is shaping up to be yet another music biopic that fans will be talking about in the coming years.

