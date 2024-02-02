The Big Picture Back to Black is a biopic about Amy Winehouse, focusing on her early days as a jazz musician and her rise to fame.

The film aims to stay true to Winehouse's story by tapping into her relationships and filming at real locations where she performed.

The trailer and the creative team behind Back to Black suggest that the film will do justice to Winehouse's life and legacy.

From Bohemian Rhapsody to Rocketman, the last decade has given us some terrifically put-together biopics surrounding the brightest stars in the music industry. And, while we’re looking forward to the arrival of Back to Black, a film that will tell the story of the legendary singer Amy Winehouse, we’re also going into things fully prepared to have our hearts broken. Despite the bittersweet feelings we have surrounding the Sam Taylor-Johnson-helmed feature that arrives first in the UK on April 12, followed by a U.S. release on May 10, we’re excited to get a look at the film’s first full trailer which was dropped today.

Sticking close to the truth behind Winehouse’s meteoric yet short-lived ride to fame, Back to Black takes audiences to the singer’s early days performing as a North London jazz musician alongside her band. Her one-of-a-kind voice and devil-may-care attitude certainly helped launch Winehouse, who will be portrayed by Industry’s Marisa Abela, as she stood out among the other pop stars of the time both in sound and look. The film also puts the up-and-coming star on a path of destruction as she meets her future ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O’Connell, Lady Chatterley’s Lover), and clashes with her family.

Along with Abela and O’Connell, Back to Black also stars Eddie Marsan (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as Amy Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, with Juliet Cowan (The Sarah Jane Adventures) as the late singer-songwriter’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins. Filling out the leading call sheet is Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), who will portray Amy Winehouse’s grandmother, Cynthia Winehouse.

How Close To The Real Story Will ‘Back to Black’ Get?

Close

While the film will, of course, be a dramatic retelling of Winehouse’s life, Taylor-Johnson (50 Shades of Gray) and the rest of the creative team, including scribe Matt Greenhalgh (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool), tried to keep things as real as possible. Not only did they tap into the complicated relational dynamics between the Grammy-winning artist and her ex-husband and parents, respectively, but they also ventured to many of the real places where Winehouse used to perform. The cast and crew traveled around London, filming at many spots where Winehouse performed while on her rise to stardom, including Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, where she first got her bearings.

From what we’ve seen so far, including today’s newest trailer, there’s no doubt that the life and legacy of Winehouse is in the right hands with the folks behind Back to Black. Check out the trailer below and see the extraordinary tale for yourself in theaters in the UK on April 12 and in the U.S. on May 10. In the meantime, read everything we know about the project here.